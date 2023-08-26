Miley Cyrus Was Her Mom's Maid of Honor at Her Gorgeous Malibu Wedding

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Is Miley Cyrus working weddings now? Oh no, wait, that's for her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her nuptials to the actor Dominic Purcell. OK, that makes more sense.

Miley served as Maid of Honor for Tish, who married Purcell, best known for his role in Prison Break, in a quiet ceremony at Miley's Malibu, California, home. Photos from the wedding—shared on Tish's Instagram and snapped by Vogue—offer a glimpse into the beautiful day. It appeared to be an intimate ceremony, with a golden hour photo shoot of the couple and their loved ones surrounded by candles and rose petals. According to Vogue, Miley even walked her mom down the aisle and "gave her away" to Purcell.

Miley appears in the second photo, a candid shot of the wedding party smiling and laughing alongside the newlyweds, with Miley clearly cheesin' to her mom's left.

Later, talking to Vogue about the celebration, Miley told the outlet, "To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me." She added, "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Tish also revealed the magazine that Miley helped Purcell plan the proposal, which took place last Thanksgiving. "Dom, along with Miley, planned the entire thing,” she said. “They knew we would all be together as a family and thought it would be the perfect time!”

Congratulations to the happy couple, and to Miley for gaining a new family member!