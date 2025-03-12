The Met Gala isn't just a source of jaw-dropping fashion—it's also a destination for buzzy, sometimes controversial moments. (Remember Jared Leto's severed head?) From accessories like flutes and robot babies to Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble and a red carpet-walking cockroach, these are the most talked-about Met Gala moments ever.

Curtain Couture (2013)

Kim Kardashian attended the 2013 Met Gala ("Punk: Chaos to Couture") in a Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy gown. The look, which included gloves, drew immediate comparisons to a couch. Kardashian later told Vogue she “cried the whole way home” but added, "Now I love it, now it's sick."

"Marilyn" (2022)

There's a lot to say about Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress to the Met Gala. She only wore it for a few minutes before changing into a replica, but fashion historians and the designer Bob Mackie strongly disapproved of the choice.

Cinderella Chic (2019)

Zendaya arrived at the 2019 Met Gala ("Camp: Notes on Fashion") with a "fairy godmother" in tow: her stylist, Law Roach. Roach waved his wand—and the Cinderella-inspired gown lit up. It took three months to make; Zendaya later admitted the team probably needed a little more time to finish it.

Rihanna Makes a (Belated) Entrance (2023)

Rihanna has arrived late to the Met Gala more than once—but she might have been latest in 2023. She and partner A$AP Rocky were the very last to arrive. Fortunately, this Valentino Haute Couture silk gown lived up to the anticipation. Look at those gorgeous blooms!

Jaden's Accessory (2017)

Talk about a head-scratching look (sorry, I had to!). Jaden Smith appeared on the 2017 Met Gala carpet ("Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between") with a handful of his own blonde dreadlocks. "Since I couldn't bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair," he said.

Timothée Walks (2021)

One of Timothée Chalamet's most endearing qualities is his casual coolness. Case in point: he walked to the 2021 Met Gala. You read that right. Chalamet jogged up to the event in sweatpants and high-top Chuck Taylor sneakers. Sounds about right for the native New Yorker!

A Proposal? (2018)

At the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," 2 Chainz knelt down and proposed to his partner, Kesha Ward. She said yes, and the crowd cheered. But! Turns out 2 Chainz had already proposed to Ward five years earlier at the BET Awards.

In a Blanket (2021)

Technically, this is a custom look by Demna Gvasalia, but viewers immediately compared Rihanna's all-black puffy gown to a duvet. It certainly helped that A$AP Rocky, who attended with her, was wearing a quilt-like look by ERL. The two looked extremely cozy on the red carpet.

The Supers (1995)

The '90s was the decade of supermodels. No surprise, then, that 1995 saw some very famous guests: Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Christy Turlington (the latter two appearing with Calvin Klein here). Anna Wintour had just taken over the Gala's operations, and the guest list became extremely star-studded.

For the year's theme ("Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion"), Sarah Jessica Parker said she knew she wanted to go with late designer Alexander McQueen. She loved him deeply, she later said, and tried to support him in his shyness. "It wasn't a fun night...I just wanted him to be okay," she later said. "He knew how I felt about him, and there was so much affection and such a deep admiration and everybody loved him because he was such a touching person."

Baby, Baby (2021)

Of the many weird, wonderful accessories we've seen at the Met Gala, this one might be the weirdest. At the 2021 Met Gala ("In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"), Frank Ocean brought a green robot baby named Cody that blinked and waved eerily. Ocean didn't really explain why, either.

The Selfie Rule (Multiple Years)

According to reports, there's a "no selfie" rule at the Met Gala. It was instituted in 2015 (the same year the above photo was taken) and was connected to the event's exclusivity. The most notorious rule-breaking selfie was in 2017, with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and a bunch of other celebs gathered in the bathroom.

A Little Chaos, Emma (2022)

It was the face that launched a thousand memes. Emma Chamberlain, who was interviewing stars on the red carpet, stopped to talk with Jack Harlow. As the two wrapped up their chaotic chat, Harlow said, “Love you. Bye!" and Chamberlain laughed and made a hilarious expression.

Katy Perry Flies (2018)

Technically, Katy Perry rode in a car with the top down because of her enormous wings. But as she glided serenely to the Met Gala, it made quite an impression: she looked like she was in a one-float parade! Perry is no stranger to dressing big at the Met Gala; previous outfits include a burger and chandelier.

Billy's Wings (2019)

For the 2019 Met Gala ("Camp: Notes on Fashion"), Billy Porter understood the assignment. He was literally carried to the red carpet, on a litter, by some very handsome men. Then he stepped off and spread his golden wings. It was absolutely stunning.

'Jackie O' Attends (1979)

The Met Gala has seen its fair share of style icons, but Jackie Onassis' appearance at the event in 1979 was a particular standout. Fun fact: the theme of the 2001 Met Gala was “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years—Selections from the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.”

Princess Diana Arrives (1995)

Princess Diana attended the Met Gala only once. In the time following her separation (and eventual divorce) from then-Prince Charles, she explored her love of fashion. This John Galliano for Dior was pretty daring for a royal, and she pulled it off to perfection.

All-Black (2021)

Kim Kardashian hasn't shied away from a dramatic look. But the boldest might have been this all-black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her literally head to toe. Kardashian later told Vogue that the design team had to convince her. "Why would I want to cover my face?”

Canary Color (2015)

There had been big gowns at the Met Gala before this. But Rihanna knew exactly how dramatic this Guo Pei gown was (even though it was perfectly thematic to "China: Through the Looking Glass"). She later explained she felt extremely nervous and very nearly didn't get out of the car.

Hiddleswift Begins, Maybe (2016)

At the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Met Gala, Taylor Swift blessed us with a daring, edgy look—very unusual compared to her classic style. But this might have also been the start of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance: fans caught them dancing together.

Solo Queen Bey (2016)

Exactly one week after Beyoncé dropped Lemonade, she made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala—solo, without husband Jay-Z. If you're unfamiliar, the album's lyrics insinuated unfaithfulness, including the legendary "Becky with the good hair." Fans were abuzz with speculation.

Lizzo Brings a Flute (2022)

Red carpet and a show! Lizzo appeared on the carpet in a magnificent black and gold outfit by Thom Browne (which took 22,000 hours to make, apparently). She also carried a flute; as she walked the red carpet and up the stairs, she treated onlookers and photographers to quick songs.

Your Holiness (2018)

It's very difficult to rank Rihanna's Met Gala looks in order of "most wild." They've all been standout, frankly, and she's often outdoing herself. But in 2018, she was acting as co-chair ("Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"). She could not be more on theme in a feminized pope costume.

Style Coronation (2018)

Zendaya later said this was one of her all-time favorite Met Gala looks. Law Roach had originally come up with the idea, and the gown was extremely heavy because of the beading. That, combined with her extremely high platform heels, made it difficult to walk up the stairs.

Bennifer (2021)

The 2021 Met Gala was the moment we knew for sure: Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) were back together. The pair attended the event with masks on but still took a moment to kiss and huge each other in front of cameras. Was it odd? A little, but it was also very endearing.

Très Casual (1999)

The Met Gala has always had a very upscale dress code, which is usually a part of the event's specific theming. Which is what makes Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler in DIY "Rock Royalty" t-shirts all the more shocking. They later said they knew it wasn't appropriate but wanted to be rebellious.

Karl's Cat (2023)

For the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" Met Gala, multiple invitees decided to channel Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette. But one attendee (Jared Leto) decided to go very, very literal. He stepped onto the red carpet in a cat costume, before taking off the head to reveal his identity.

Jared's Head (2019)

Jared Leto often takes the opportunity to showcase some OTT fashion on the Met Gala. In my opinion, his 2019 look was the strangest: he accessorized with a replica of his own severed head. Gucci had originally debuted the effect on their Fall 2018 runway, but it was still incredibly jarring to see.

Janelle Monáe's Layers (2023)

At the 2023 Met Gala, Janelle Monáe appeared in a huge black-and-white tweed Thom Browne tuxedo-dress. Not to be outdone, two men then removed the coat to reveal a sheer pannier dress. She then removed that to end the look in a black sequined bikini.

Lady Gaga's Layers (2019)

"Camp: Notes on Fashion" had a number of out-there looks. But Lady Gaga seemed determine to outdo them all. She started her look with a long fuchsia gown with multiple dancers carrying it aloft. Under that was a black gown. Then under that was a pink gown. Then finally, under all that, was a black glittery bikini!

Doja Cat...Cat (2023)

Even with one attendee arriving in a literal cat costume, no one channeled Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette better than Doja Cat. Not only did she arrive with a catlike prosthetic over her face, but she also conducted interviews meowing as a cat. Legendary!

The Star Cockroach (2023)

Even with a multitude of daring outfits that year, the 2023 Met Gala became known for one thing: the cockroach. The uninvited bug scurried onto the red carpet, while the crowd cheered and photographers snapped pictures of it. New York pests: you can't get rid of them!