Nelly and Ashanti Are Expecting a Baby, and Our Mid-2000s Dreams Have Come True

We love a good happy ending—or, in this case, really, a beginning: after dating for 10 years (from 2003 to 2013), breaking up for 10 years (from 2013 to 2023), and reuniting as a couple this year, Ashanti and Nelly are going to be parents together, multiple outlets report.

Us Weekly reports that Ashanti is pregnant, and at 43 will become a first-time mom; Nelly, 49, is father to a daughter, Chanelle, and a son, Cornell Haynes III, with his ex Channetta Valentine. “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source told the outlet.

Nelly and Ashanti, 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashanti first sparked pregnancy speculation over the weekend, when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis. During the event, she “put her hand on her stomach while onstage with Nelly, and he did the same,” Us Weekly reports. In a fan video shared by TMZ , the couple broke into laughter after seemingly hinting that they are expanding their family, Us Weekly reports.

The two originally met back in 2003 after meeting during a Grammy Awards press conference. In April 2023, rumors that the pair had reconciled began after they were seen holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas. Nelly himself confirmed the relationship in September in a clip from Philo TV’s “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” saying “Yeah, we cool again.” He admitted that the rekindled romance “surprised both of us though,” adding it wasn’t planned.

Nelly and Ashanti, 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“A few years ago, Ashanti never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they’re enjoying spending time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They don’t want to rush anything.”

The couple went Instagram official in October, as Nelly celebrated Ashanti for her birthday: “One time for the birthday girl,” he wrote. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women I know…@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Nelly and Ashanti, 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Nelly’s birthday last month, Ashanti gave him a car: “She had been planning this surprise for months and it was such a hard secret to keep,” a source told Us Weekly. “But seeing his reaction made it all worthwhile.”

Nelly was in awe over the gesture, with the source telling Us Weekly “He was in total shock and overcome with emotion when he saw it. This gift meant the world to him because it had a much more sentimental reason behind it. This was Nelly’s dream car since he was a kid, and he couldn’t believe Ashanti gave him such a thoughtful gift. It’s one of the best presents he’s ever received.”

Nelly and Ashanti, 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Nelly shared a picture of the new car via social media, a fan wrote in the comments of his Instagram post “get her pregnant @nelly,” to which the rapper replied, simply, “I’m on it.”