45 Celebrities Whose Style Has Completely Transformed Since the '90s
With great fame comes a seriously upgraded look.
With great fame comes a seriously upgraded look. That's why we see the style of most celebrities improve after a few years in the spotlight. Unfortunately for them, they don't always have the luxury of hiding away the evidence of the '90s trends they probably wish they never wore. Ahead, take a look back at how fashion has changed over the years for celebs from Jennifer Lopez to Britney Spears.
We would never expect anything less than a glam form-fitting stunner from J.Lo.
Bold yellow and corset dress = YES!
From the Fire and Ice Ball to *literal* fire and ice.
We're seeing double.
Color and a bold statement has clearly always been Miley's thing.
Keeping in line with the silk fit only for Juliet.
Can you guess Kate's favorite red carpet pose?
Scarlett basically became the smoldering dancing emoji.
For a red carpet first-timer, a pant suit was quite the sophisticated choice for Dakota Johnson.
Still gorgeous. Still WOW.
A shorter hem and better fit, yet still all the class.
Buh bye Pippi, hello sequins galore!
Okay, so maybe supermodels are exempt from the whole throwback photo thing.
Jared Leto: the man of many, many hairstyles.
Honestly having no issues with either look here. Bring back the buzz cut, Demi!
These girls have always nailed the almost-matching-but-not-quite look.
Pretty in aesthetically-pleasing, iconic Oscar dress pink.
Brad: the ultimate cool guy since 1991.
Are those...blue latex gloves?
Honestly, feeling both of these looks.
Don't worry, Chloë hasn't ditched the red lip yet.
🎶"SISTAH SISTAH! Never knew how good it fit ya!" 🎶
Is that you, Carrie Bradshaw?
The '90s girl in all of us would have killed for those sequined pants.
What seems like a style 180 is actually a continuation of delicate detail. Well done, Naomi!
When you're Paula Abdul you can really never go wrong.
Drew circa 1995 was on to something via her choker and velvet slip dress.
If Captain Jack Sparrow and Sweeney Todd became one.
All hail menswear.
Sleek and black stays true to the Winona we know.