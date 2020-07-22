Today's Top Stories
1
Prince George's 7th Birthday Photos Are Here
2
The Best Finds From 11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale
3
Black Candidates Running in 2020 to Know
4
Young People Need These Anti-Aging Tips, Too
5
The Films That'll Actually Make You Laugh In 2020

45 Celebrities Whose Style Has Completely Transformed Since the '90s

With great fame comes a seriously upgraded look.

celeb style transformations
Getty Images

With great fame comes a seriously upgraded look. That's why we see the style of most celebrities improve after a few years in the spotlight. Unfortunately for them, they don't always have the luxury of hiding away the evidence of the '90s trends they probably wish they never wore. Ahead, take a look back at how fashion has changed over the years for celebs from Jennifer Lopez to Britney Spears.

j lo
Getty Images
1 of 45
Jennifer Lopez 1997 v. Now

We would never expect anything less than a glam form-fitting stunner from J.Lo.

<p>Bold yellow and corset dress = YES! </p>
Getty Images
2 of 45
Cate Blanchett 1998 v. Now

Bold yellow and corset dress = YES!

<p>From the Fire and Ice Ball to *literal* fire and ice. 🔥</p>
Getty Images
3 of 45
Courteney Cox 1994 v. Now

From the Fire and Ice Ball to *literal* fire and ice.

<p>We're seeing double.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
4 of 45
Tom Cruise 1992 v. Now

We're seeing double.

miley cyrus
Getty Images
5 of 45
Miley Cyrus 1994 v. Now

Color and a bold statement has clearly always been Miley's thing.

<p>Keeping in line with the silk fit only for Juliet.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
6 of 45
Claire Danes 1996 v. Now

Keeping in line with the silk fit only for Juliet.

kate hudson
Getty Images
7 of 45
Kate Hudson 1999 v. Now

Can you guess Kate's favorite red carpet pose?

<p>Scarlett basically became the smoldering dancing emoji in 18 years 💃.</p>
Getty Images
8 of 45
Scarlett Johansson 1998 v. Now

Scarlett basically became the smoldering dancing emoji.

dakota johnson
Getty Images
9 of 45
Dakota Johnson 1998 v. Now

For a red carpet first-timer, a pant suit was quite the sophisticated choice for Dakota Johnson.

angelina jolie
Getty Images
10 of 45
Angelina Jolie 1991 v. Now

Still gorgeous. Still WOW.

<p>A shorter hem and better fit,&nbsp;yet still all the class.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
11 of 45
January Jones 1999 v. Now

A shorter hem and better fit, yet still all the class.

nicole kidman
Getty Images
12 of 45
Nicole Kidman 1992 v. Now

Buh bye Pippi, hello sequins galore!

heidi klum
Getty Images
13 of 45
Heidi Klum 1999 v. Now

Okay, so maybe supermodels are exempt from the whole throwback photo thing.

jared leto
Getty Images
14 of 45
Jared Leto 1998 v. Now

Jared Leto: the man of many, many hairstyles.

<p>Honestly having no issues with either look. Bring back the buzz, Demi!&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
15 of 45
Demi Moore 1996 v. Now

Honestly having no issues with either look here. Bring back the buzz cut, Demi!

<p>These girls have nailed the almost-matching-but-not-quite look. </p>
Getty Images
16 of 45
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 1995 v. Now

These girls have always nailed the almost-matching-but-not-quite look.

<p>Pretty in aesthetically pleasing, iconic Oscar dress pink. </p>
Getty Images
17 of 45
Gwyneth Paltrow 1999 v. Now

Pretty in aesthetically-pleasing, iconic Oscar dress pink.

brad pitt
Getty Images
18 of 45
Brad Pitt 1991 v. Now

Brad: the ultimate cool guy since 1991.

<p>Are those...blue latex gloves?&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
19 of 45
Parker Posey 1996 v. Now

Are those...blue latex gloves?

rihanna
Getty Images
20 of 45
Rihanna 2006 v. Now

Honestly, feeling both of these looks.

chloe sevingy
Getty Images
21 of 45
Chloë Sevigny 1998 v. Now

Don't worry, Chloë hasn't ditched the red lip yet.

tia and tamara mowry
Getty Images
22 of 45
Tia and Tamera Mowry 2003 v. Now

🎶"SISTAH SISTAH! Never knew how good it fit ya!" 🎶

<p>Is that you Carrie Bradshaw?&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
23 of 45
Sarah Jessica Parker 1991 v. Now

Is that you, Carrie Bradshaw?

<p>The 90s girl in all of us would have *killed* for those sequined pants.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
24 of 45
Britney Spears 1999 v. Now

The '90s girl in all of us would have killed for those sequined pants.

<p>What seems like a style 180 is actually a continuation of delicate detail. Well done Naomi 👏👏.</p>
Getty Images
25 of 45
Naomi Watts 1999 v. Now

What seems like a style 180 is actually a continuation of delicate detail. Well done, Naomi!

<p>When you're Paula Abdul you can really never go wrong. </p>
Getty Images
26 of 45
Paula Abdul 1990 v. Now

When you're Paula Abdul you can really never go wrong.

<p>Drew circa 1995 was on to something&nbsp;via choker and velvet slip dress.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
27 of 45
Drew Barrymore 1995 v. Now

Drew circa 1995 was on to something via her choker and velvet slip dress.

johnny depp
Getty Images
28 of 45
Johnny Depp 1997 v. Now

If Captain Jack Sparrow and Sweeney Todd became one.

<p>All hail the menswear 🙌. </p>
Getty Images
29 of 45
Julia Roberts 1990 v. Now

All hail menswear.

winona ryder
Getty Images
30 of 45
Winona Ryder 1991 v. Now

Sleek and black stays true to the Winona we know.

Next
Celebrities Doing Crazy Things in Heels
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Celebrity
Kim Opens Up About Kanye's Bipolar Disorder
Lizzo Stuns With Green Hair in a New Photoshoot
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Priyanka Is Supporting Sophie During Her Pregnancy
The Royals React to Prince George Turning 7
Sarah Ferguson Talked Princess Beatrice's Wedding
Jamie Lynn Spears Shut Down a Britney Troll
Prince George's 7th Birthday Photos Are Here
Why Princess Beatrice Carried Myrtle
Kim Kardashian Is "Completely Devastated"
Michael Jordan's Kid Had to Google Him