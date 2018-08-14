Christian Dior : Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Here's Your First Look At Disney's Newest Mulan
image
2
Defining Literally Every Shade of Blonde
image
3
The 10 Best New Fall Nail Colors
image
4
Constance Wu Isn't Here for Hollywood's Tokenism
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
5
This Was Meghan's Favorite Childhood Princess

28 Photos of Celebrities Eating Junk Food in Fancy Clothes

Burgers and pizza in hand? Relatable. Designer gowns? Not so much.

image
Getty, Instagram

Eating crappy food while you're wearing couture is the ultimate high-low. Here, in celebration of that particular pairing, 27 photos of celebrities chowing down while they're dressed up.

1 of 27
image
Getty
Bella Hadid

Nothing gets between the model, seen here at the 2017 Cannes film festival, and her ice cream—not even skintight Alexandre Vauthier.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 27
<p>More pizza, accompanied by a slit up to there.</p>
Getty Images
Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Are we sure Kendall and Kylie aren't sponsored by a pizza place? If not, Dominos should totally use this pic of the sisters from the 2017 Golden Globes in an upcoming ad campaign. Iconic.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 27
<p>When I am famous, I will gave in my rider one (1) lighting crew whose sole job is to make sure I can eat my burgers in the most flattering surroundings possible.</p>
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

When I am famous, I will have in my rider one (1) lighting crew whose sole job is to make sure I can eat my burgers in the most flattering surroundings possible.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 27
<p>Also Iconic.<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

This was when Ellen Degeneres ordered pizza for the whole audience while hosting the Academy Awards in 2014. Some laughed and posed for pics. Jennifer Lawrence dug in.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 27
<p>Iconic.</p>
Getty Images
Mery Streep

So did Meryl Streep. BRB, taping this photo to my fridge to remind myself that Meryl Streep makes pizza sexy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 27
<p>When you realize you should've taken the risk and added more extra fries to your carton before handing off the less-full one to your little brother.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
Zendaya

When you realize you should've taken the risk and added extra fries to your carton before handing off the less-full one to your little brother.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 27

Post Golden globes pregnant pizza after party !!!!! #waitedallnight #canteatfastenough #mulberrypizzarules

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Drew Barrymore

#Canteatfastenough, the hashtag for my wedding, which will really just be me eating pizza alone.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 27
Juliette Lewis

Thoughts running through the actress' head: 1. Don't drip, don't drip, don't drip. 2. Pizza comes out of a billowing skirt of white feathers, right?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 27

Snack before the globes

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Emma Roberts

Okay, maybe we can't see her gown, but our using our sharp detective skills—gorgeous false lashes, a stack of diamond rings, a perfect subtle mani—we've determined the actress is 99.9 percent definitely rocking an elaborate ensemble.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 27

Emmys. Here I come.

A post shared by @normancook on

Kaley Cuoco

Good move keeping the ketchup safely contained, Kaley. What a pro.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 27
<p>Casual Oscar burger-side.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
Helen Mirren

Casual Oscar burger-side. What a dame. Literally.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 27

Red carpet prep!!! Yummmmmm! #PCAs tonight #BurgersAreTheBest

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra

No truer fact than that hashtag. What do we bet the stunning star has In-and-Out at her wedding to Nick Jonas?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 27
Mindy Kaling

This was a goodie bag? Life is unfair. But also, is it March yet? I could really go for a shamrock shake...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 27

This is how we glam. #in-n-oscar @ninadobrev

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

Nina Dobrev

On the Vampire Diaries actress' list of things worth having to reapply lipstick: 1. A sexy make-out sesh. Tied for 1. This hamburger.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 27

There was In & Out at the Vanity Fair Party. #Whoops

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Anna Kendrick

In & Out at the after-party? Give the event planner a raise. And give Anna Kendrick a gold star for wearing that smoking-hot dress so well.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 27
Celine Dion

Genius idea for you, Donatella: Versace-branded franks. What do you think?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 27
Dakota Johnson

Only a true professional could enjoy a pretzel and not get mustard on her cuffs. (Truly, Dakota, how did you not get toppings on that jacket?)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 27
<p>Eating: mac and cheese. Wearing: Her <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/news/a23913/kendall-jenner-gigi-hadid-eat-after-vs/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">post-VSFS</a> finery.&nbsp;</p>
Kendall Jenner

Eating: mac and cheese. Wearing: Her post-VSFS finery.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 27

Pure grace and elegance

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Diane Kruger

Pure ketchup, pure beef, pure bread, pure cheese. Yes, Diane, your hashtag is spot-on.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 27
<p>If I had to guess, I would say that is chocolate.</p>
Getty Images
Christine Aguilera

A quick chocolate truffle on my way into the MTV Movie Awards? Don't mind if I do.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
21 of 27
Hailee Steinfeld

Double fisting a burger and an ice cream sandwich? This girl knows how to have a good time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 of 27
<p>The pizza is so distracting you almost&nbsp;<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span>don't notice <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/g4645/met-gala-2017-after-party-looks/?slide=9&amp;thumbnails=" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">her Alexander Wang Met after-party look</a>.</p>
Bella Hadid

The pizza is so distracting you almost don't notice her Alexander Wang Met after-party look.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
23 of 27

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Brie Larson

Converse on feet, burger in mouth, Oscar in hand. Sounds like pretty much the best night of all time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
24 of 27

Yes! @TheEllenShow 😃 There IS gluten-free pizza!!!! #OSCARS #greenroom

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Kerry Washington

A whole box? Olivia Pope Kerry Washington is our hero.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
25 of 27

how I eat pie

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen

Us, thinking about when there won't be anymore cake left...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
26 of 27

always bring your own tacos 🌮

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

New motto for Tuesdays. And Wednesdays. And all the days that end in "y" really.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
27 of 27
image
Instagram
Selena Gomez

White robe, fully-done hair and makeup, nice chair to perch in, Cheeto delicately held in manicured fingers. It's all part of the process.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
A Timeline of Charles and Diana's Relationship
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Younes Bendjima and Jax Taylor Jax Taylor Throws Shade at Younes Bendjima
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show I Can't Stop Watching This Video of Chrissy's Son
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Royal Wedding 2018 Amal Clooney George Clooney Why Amal Clooney Could Attend Eugenie's Wedding
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals Priyanka and Nick Are Throwing an Engagement Party
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration This Was Meghan's Favorite Childhood Princess
1 The 'Sabrina' Remake Photos Are Finally Here
Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian heat things up in Puerto Vallarta! Khloé and Tristan Spotted Kissing in Mexico
Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Charlotte Won't Become "Princess Royal" For Ages
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Anzac Day Services The Royal Family Is In "Crisis" Over Thomas Markle
image See All of Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Outfits