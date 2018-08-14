28 Photos of Celebrities Eating Junk Food in Fancy Clothes

1 of 27
Bella Hadid
Nothing gets between the model, seen here at the 2017 Cannes film festival, and her ice cream—not even skintight Alexandre Vauthier.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Are we sure Kendall and Kylie aren't sponsored by a pizza place? If not, Dominos should totally use this pic of the sisters from the 2017 Golden Globes in an upcoming ad campaign. Iconic.
Chrissy Teigen
When I am famous, I will have in my rider one (1) lighting crew whose sole job is to make sure I can eat my burgers in the most flattering surroundings possible.
Jennifer Lawrence
This was when Ellen Degeneres ordered pizza for the whole audience while hosting the Academy Awards in 2014. Some laughed and posed for pics. Jennifer Lawrence dug in.
Mery Streep
So did Meryl Streep. BRB, taping this photo to my fridge to remind myself that Meryl Streep makes pizza sexy.
Zendaya
When you realize you should've taken the risk and added extra fries to your carton before handing off the less-full one to your little brother.
Drew Barrymore
#Canteatfastenough, the hashtag for my wedding, which will really just be me eating pizza alone.
Juliette Lewis
Thoughts running through the actress' head: 1. Don't drip, don't drip, don't drip. 2. Pizza comes out of a billowing skirt of white feathers, right?
Emma Roberts
Okay, maybe we can't see her gown, but our using our sharp detective skills—gorgeous false lashes, a stack of diamond rings, a perfect subtle mani—we've determined the actress is 99.9 percent definitely rocking an elaborate ensemble.
Kaley Cuoco
Good move keeping the ketchup safely contained, Kaley. What a pro.
Helen Mirren
Casual Oscar burger-side. What a dame. Literally.
Priyanka Chopra
No truer fact than that hashtag. What do we bet the stunning star has In-and-Out at her wedding to Nick Jonas?
Mindy Kaling
This was a goodie bag? Life is unfair. But also, is it March yet? I could really go for a shamrock shake...
Nina Dobrev
On the Vampire Diaries actress' list of things worth having to reapply lipstick: 1. A sexy make-out sesh. Tied for 1. This hamburger.
Anna Kendrick
In & Out at the after-party? Give the event planner a raise. And give Anna Kendrick a gold star for wearing that smoking-hot dress so well.
Celine Dion
Genius idea for you, Donatella: Versace-branded franks. What do you think?
Dakota Johnson
Only a true professional could enjoy a pretzel and not get mustard on her cuffs. (Truly, Dakota, how did you not get toppings on that jacket?)
Kendall Jenner
Eating: mac and cheese. Wearing: Her post-VSFS finery.
Diane Kruger
Pure ketchup, pure beef, pure bread, pure cheese. Yes, Diane, your hashtag is spot-on.
Christine Aguilera
A quick chocolate truffle on my way into the MTV Movie Awards? Don't mind if I do.
Hailee Steinfeld
Double fisting a burger and an ice cream sandwich? This girl knows how to have a good time.
Brie Larson
Converse on feet, burger in mouth, Oscar in hand. Sounds like pretty much the best night of all time.
Kerry Washington
A whole box?
Olivia Pope Kerry Washington is our hero.
Chrissy Teigen
Us, thinking about when there won't be anymore cake left...
Kylie Jenner
New motto for Tuesdays. And Wednesdays. And all the days that end in "y" really.
Selena Gomez
White robe, fully-done hair and makeup, nice chair to perch in, Cheeto delicately held in manicured fingers. It's all part of the process.
