The summer of super-speed celebrity engagements really is the gift that keeps on giving, as Priyanka Chopra just jumped straight to the top of your ‘Must See Her Wedding Dress’ List. NOT KIDDING. It’s reported that, after just two months of dating, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are newly engaged. Nick, 25, is said to have popped the question earlier this week, while the couple were celebrating her 36th birthday over dinner in London.

The actress and musician were seen leaving swanky restaurant Chiltern Firehouse on the evening before Priyanka’s birthday, but it’s clear from paparazzi photos that there was no sparkler sitting on her ring finger at that point. Whether the proposal came later or whether the ring was sneakily removed before heading outside, it sounds like Nick went all out to find the perfect diamond. It’s thought the youngest Jonas brother shut down an entire Tiffany store in New York City, in order to select the right engagement ring for Priyanka.

People magazine first began sharing the lovely news on Thursday, with a source claiming: “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”

Getty Images Ricky Vigil M

I know what you’re thinking—no ring photos and a questionable quote do not an engagement make—but the idea was seemingly confirmed by Bharat director Ali Abbas, too. He cryptically hinted that Priyanka had recently left the project for a “special reason” regarding “love & happiness for life.”

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Joining the ranks of 2018 whirlwind romances with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Nick and Priyanka first sparked casual dating rumors in May, which soon picked up pace when she joined him at his cousin’s wedding. Since then, their relationship has been confirmed via a series of understated Insta posts and a whole lot romantic globetrotting. Congrats, you guys!