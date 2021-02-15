Today's Top Stories
The 83 Best Outfits Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn

Flawless since, well, forever.

By Bridget Burns and Andrea Zendejas
jennifer lopez
Getty Images

There is a reason we've been in awe of J.Lo's style since the beginning. We're convinced she can pull off absolutely anything, and looks just as comfortable and effortless in a formal gown as she does in a daring, up-to-there cut. Her style has certainly adapted to the times, but the quintessential J.Lo look that we've come to know and love dates back to her very first red carpets. Go forth and see for yourself.

<p>At the&nbsp;1997 APLA Fashion Benefit hosted by&nbsp;Tom Ford in Los Angeles, California<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span>.&nbsp;</p>
1 of 83
September 6, 1997

At the 1997 APLA Fashion Benefit hosted by Tom Ford in Los Angeles, California.

<p>At the&nbsp;Work Group/Sony Gala to celebrate her debut CD <em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor">On the 6</em>.<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
2 of 83
May 28, 1999

At the Work Group/Sony Gala to celebrate her debut CD On the 6.

<p>At the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards.&nbsp;</p>
3 of 83
February 23, 2000

At the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards.

<p>At the <em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor">Shall We Dance</em>&nbsp;New York Premiere.&nbsp;</p>
4 of 83
October 5, 2004

At the Shall We Dance New York premiere.

<p>At the 2005 NRJ Music Awards. &nbsp;</p>
5 of 83
January 22, 2005

At the 2005 NRJ Music Awards.

<p>At the 57th Annual Berlinale International Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
6 of 83
February 15, 2007

At the 57th Berlin International Film Festival.

<p>At Univision's Premio lo Nuestro Awards show&nbsp;in Miami, Florida<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space">.</span></p>
7 of 83
February 22, 2007

At Univision's Premio lo Nuestro Awards show in Miami, Florida.

<p>At the&nbsp;64th Annual Golden Globe Awards.&nbsp;</p>
8 of 83
January 15, 2007

At the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

<p>At the<em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor"> El Cantante</em>&nbsp;Premiere in Puerto Rico.&nbsp;</p>
9 of 83
July 23, 2007

At the El Cantante premiere in Puerto Rico.

<p>Arriving at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.&nbsp;</p>
10 of 83
March 7, 2010

Arriving at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

<p>At the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.&nbsp;<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
Getty Images
11 of 83
May 2, 2011

At the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

<p>At <em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor">Glamour</em>'s 2011 Women of the Year Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
12 of 83
November 7, 2011

At Glamour's 2011 Women of the Year Awards.

<p>&nbsp;At the post American Music Awards party at Greystone Manor Supperclub.&nbsp;<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
Getty Images
13 of 83
November 20, 2011

At the post American Music Awards party at Greystone Manor Supperclub.

<p>At the 84th Annual Academy Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
14 of 83
February 26, 2012

At the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

<p>At the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
15 of 83
February 26, 2012

At the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

<p>At the Los Angeles premiere of <em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor">What To Expect When You're Expecting.</em><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
Getty Images
16 of 83
May 14, 2012

At the Los Angeles premiere of What To Expect When You're Expecting.

<p>On the streets of Manhattan.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
17 of 83
September 12, 2012

On the streets of Manhattan.

<p>At the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
18 of 83
January 13, 2013

At the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

<p>At the&nbsp;L'Oreal Paris &amp; Appleton Estate screening of <em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor">Parker&nbsp;</em>at The Museum of Modern Art.&nbsp;<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
Getty Images
19 of 83
January 23, 2013

At the L'Oreal Paris & Appleton Estate screening of Parker at The Museum of Modern Art.

<p>At the&nbsp;55th Annual Grammy Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
20 of 83
February 10, 2013

At the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.

<p>At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
21 of 83
May 19, 2013

At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

<p><span>At the 4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The Plaza Hotel.&nbsp;</span><br></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
Getty Images
22 of 83
June 13, 2013

At the 4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The Plaza Hotel.

<p><span>At a private dinner in her honor hosted by Dean and Dan of Dsquared2 at Chateau Marmont&nbsp;in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp;</span><br></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p>
Getty Images
23 of 83
November 24, 2013

At a private dinner in her honor hosted by Dean and Dan of Dsquared2 at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

<p>At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
24 of 83
May 18, 2014

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

<p>At the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
25 of 83
August 24, 2014

At the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards.

<p>At Fashion Rocks 2014.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
26 of 83
September 9, 2014

At Fashion Rocks 2014.

<p>At the <em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor">The Late Show with David Letterman.</em></p>
Getty Images
27 of 83
November 5, 2014

At the The Late Show with David Letterman.

<p><span>Walking around Manhattan.</span><br></p>
Getty Images
28 of 83
November 6, 2014

Walking around Manhattan.

<p>At the18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
29 of 83
November 14, 2014

At the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

<p>At NBC's 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
30 of 83
January 11, 2015

At NBC's 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

