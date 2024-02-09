Nick Cannon Addresses the Possibility of a Future With Ex Mariah Carey in New Interview

While speaking to a reporter recently, Nick Cannon was asked whether he would ever consider a future with his ex-wife Mariah Carey—and it doesn't sound like he's ruling it out.

"I mean, you gotta ask her!" he told E! News. "Let me know what she say!"

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon pose with their children Monroe and Moroccan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The question came in the aftermath of Carey's recent breakup from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who confirmed their separation on Instagram in December.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."

He added, "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka A photo posted by bryantanaka on

Carey and Cannon were married between 2008 and 2016, and share children Monroe and Moroccan.

As for Cannon, he has made a lot of headlines in recent months because he is now the proud dad of 12 kids total.

As reported by People, he also shares three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby de la Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi, and two with LaNisha Cole. Cannon has also welcomed two children with Alyssa Scott, but their son Zen tragically died in 2021 when he was just five months old.