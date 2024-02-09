Nick Cannon Addresses the Possibility of a Future With Ex Mariah Carey in New Interview

While speaking to a reporter recently, Nick Cannon was asked whether he would ever consider a future with his ex-wife Mariah Carey—and it doesn't sound like he's ruling it out.
"I mean, you gotta ask her!" he told E! News. "Let me know what she say!"
The question came in the aftermath of Carey's recent breakup from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who confirmed their separation on Instagram in December.
"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."
He added, "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."
A photo posted by bryantanaka on
Carey and Cannon were married between 2008 and 2016, and share children Monroe and Moroccan.
As for Cannon, he has made a lot of headlines in recent months because he is now the proud dad of 12 kids total.
As reported by People, he also shares three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby de la Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi, and two with LaNisha Cole. Cannon has also welcomed two children with Alyssa Scott, but their son Zen tragically died in 2021 when he was just five months old.
A photo posted by itsalyssaemm on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Showed Up at the NFL Honors Gala in Vegas Just Hours After Visit to King Charles
It's been a busy week for the Duke of Sussex.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Dakota Johnson Says Appearing on 'The Office' Was "The Worst Time of My Life"
Bit dramatic, but OK!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Just Recreated an Iconic Scene From '13 Going on 30' on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jenna and Matty forever!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mariah Carey Works Out in Heels and a Sparkly Gold Gown, Because of Course She Does
We're "Obsessed" with a star who is in on the joke.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Mariah Carey Is Newly Single After Seven Years—But Shakes It Off At the White House
Even POTUS bows down to the Queen of Christmas.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Mariah Carey Is Bath Queen as Well as Christmas Queen, FYI
Or just "queen," I guess.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mariah Carey Tells Jennifer Hudson Why She Doesn’t Have a Driver’s License
“It’s just better for me to go with somebody in the car and not drive.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Mariah Carey Out-Memes Herself, Says "I Still Don't Know Her" About Jennifer Lopez
Their one-sided feud lives on.
By Mehera Bonner
-
You Do NOT Want to Ask Mariah Carey if She Needs a Backup Track
She has it handled, thanks.
By Samantha Leal