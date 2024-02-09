Nick Cannon Addresses the Possibility of a Future With Ex Mariah Carey in New Interview

Do they.....belong together?

Singer-actress Mariah Carey and TV personality Nick Cannon attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

While speaking to a reporter recently, Nick Cannon was asked whether he would ever consider a future with his ex-wife Mariah Carey—and it doesn't sound like he's ruling it out.

"I mean, you gotta ask her!" he told E! News. "Let me know what she say!"

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon pose with their children Monroe and Moroccan.

The question came in the aftermath of Carey's recent breakup from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who confirmed their separation on Instagram in December.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."

He added, "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

Carey and Cannon were married between 2008 and 2016, and share children Monroe and Moroccan.

As for Cannon, he has made a lot of headlines in recent months because he is now the proud dad of 12 kids total.

As reported by People, he also shares three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby de la Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi, and two with LaNisha Cole. Cannon has also welcomed two children with Alyssa Scott, but their son Zen tragically died in 2021 when he was just five months old.

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

