We already know North West has many talents: creative director, stylist, videographer, fearless truth-teller...

But the 9-year-old is getting to try her hand at yet another cool skill: voice-acting.

North and her brother Saint, 7, will be lending their voices to characters in the upcoming Paw Patrol installment The Mighty Movie, as reported by E! News.

North will apparently have a more fleshed out role, while Saint is set to make a "cameo." Meanwhile, their mom Kim Kardashian is reprising her role as Delores.

Paramount Pictures announced the upcoming movie on Instagram, in a post listing some of the top-billed voice actors: Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, and Ron Pardo.

They captioned the post, "Who’s ready for another PAWsome adventure on the big screen? We’re excited to announce the superstar cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, releasing globally in theatres on October 13th!"

The first Paw Patrol movie premiered in August 2021, and Kardashian—true to herself—hosted a viewing party for her children, sisters, nieces and nephews at the time, as reported by People.

Introducing the movie, the SKIMS founder told her little audience, "I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol: The Movie. I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all their cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first movie! This is so amazing."

She then told her kids, "I did this for you guys because I know how much you guys love Paw Patrol. Delores in the house!"

Very cute.