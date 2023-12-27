Is North West’s Christmas Outfit Hinting at a Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Reconciliation?

Step aside Whos of Whoville; no one does Christmas like the Kardashian-Jenner clan!
At their annual Christmas Eve soiree, the whole family was dressed to impress. Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram carousel of family photos featuring herself and her four kids dressed up for the party.
But while all of the kids looked great, our attention was snagged by North West, and more specifically by what she was wearing.
North was wearing her father, Kanye West's 2016 Met Gala jacket. West and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, and many have wondered about the children's relationships with their father, given that they're primarily seen with Kardashian.
Kardashian referenced the jacket in an Instagram story, writing, “You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket, Ifykyk.”
West wore the jacket to the 2016 Met Gala, and the theme for that year was Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology. He and Kardashian walked the red carpet together and wore matching blinged looks.
North paired the oversized jacket with white trousers and a white turtleneck, with thick silver necklaces. She's wearing a dark lipstick that reminds me of just how much she's grown up already!
This look and Kardashian's proud acknowledgment of where the jacket comes from might hint towards a Kardashian-West reconciliation. This outfit follows a string of interactions between North and her father.
Almost two weeks ago, North was spotted by TMZ in Disneyland with West and his new wife, Bianca Censori. This is one of the first times North has been spotted in public with her stepmother, and she was photographed holding hands with Censori as the trio explored the park.
But it's not only fun and games in this father-daughter relationship, as they're now colleagues too. North is starting her rap career early and will be featured on West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, Vultures. North dropped by a listening party for the album and took to the stage to lip-sync along to her part on a track called “You Don’t Want (North Interlude)."
This snippet included her new rap name, Miss Westie. Can we expect more tracks from Miss Westie? And is Miss Westie hinting at better circumstances between her father and mother?
While West's new marriage suggests that a romantic reconciliation is out of the question, this sudden involvement with North might indicate that West will be more involved with his children and ex-wife.
This might also be linked to West's recent apology for his antisemitic behavior, which took the form of an Instagram post in Hebrew. West has made numerous hateful and racist comments, including a lyric sung in a recent performance for his upcoming album.
