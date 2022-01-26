Let Olivia Culpo Show You the Power of a Great Highlighter

Is there anything Olivia Culpo can't do? The 2012 Miss Universe winner is known for her killer workout routines, chic style, and minimalist beauty philosophy. She has also co-founded multiple businesses in the food and beverage industry, and her face mask business, More Than A Mask, donates to causes including Feeding America and The Period Movement.

Considering all this, one would think that Culpo has very little time on her hands, but she's spoken often about how much she loves experimenting with beauty and doing her own makeup. Historically, she has opted for a more muted look during her downtime, but when stepping out on Tuesday night with a friend for dinner in Los Angeles, Culpo stunned with a monochromatic red-orange lip and eye makeup, complete with a frosty highlight that absolutely stunned.

We commerce editors are always on the lookout for new products to shop for—so, naturally, we had to find out what highlighter Culpo uses. As it turns out, she's spoken multiple times about her love for the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Liquid Highlighter Wand, which she describes as "the best part ever" of her makeup routine.

Culpo says she typically uses the wand on her cheekbones, the tip of her nose, and her cupid's bow for a subtle glow, and she uses a brush or beauty blender to apply. Her favorites are the Hollywood Complexion Brush and the original BeautyBlender makeup sponge.

After applying her liquid highlighter, Culpo heightens her shine with the Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Contour Duo, which happens to come with the sculpting bronzer that she uses.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo $29 at sephora.com

Another highlighter that Culpo has mentioned: The Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold palette (Are you sensing a pattern here? We love that brand loyalty!), but that product has unfortunately been discontinued.

All is not lost, however. The Bar of Gold palette included platinum, rose gold, and yellow gold shades, which you can easily scour your favorite makeup sites for. To make your life easier, though, we've included our favorites below.

With these options, you'll achieve that Olivia Culpo highlight in no time. We recommend wearing this beauty look with a slicked-back hair style like Culpo's low bun, so that the world can admire that gorgeous glow.

So what are you waiting for? Go on and shine, you crazy diamond.