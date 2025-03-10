Olivia Culpo Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey
The model shared photos of her baby bump, along with the caption, "next chapter, motherhood."
Olivia Culpo is pregnant! The model and actress shared the happy news on Instagram, in a post captioned, "next chapter, motherhood."
The Miss Universe winner shared two photos of her baby bump on Instagram to reveal her big life update. Culpo wore a long, floaty dress in the pictures, and knelt while holding her bump. Fans were quick to congratulate the star and the post was flooded with excited comments.
Culpo is expecting her first baby with husband and NFL star Christian McCaffrey. Culpo married the 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back in June 2024, after the pair started dating in 2019.
In 2022, the model revealed during an episode of TLC reality show The Culpo Sisters that neither she nor McCaffrey were ready to start a family just yet. "I've talked to Christian and we're on the same page about having kids, we both want to have kids, but the timeline of that is something that is not in the foreseeable future," she explained (via People). "He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be. He's not ready to have kids. It's not really an option."
Culpo continued, "I always thought that by 30, I'd be married and have kids...I'm definitely the kind of person who likes to have a plan. Right now, I have no plan because I have so many question marks, so I'm freaking out...It's definitely very, very stressful." She also revealed that she'd ideally have "four or five or six" kids.
During the episode, Culpo discussed her endometriosis diagnosis, and the "pressure" the condition had placed on her fertility journey. "I wish I didn't put so much pressure on myself," she explained (via People). "I have this ticking time bomb but it's because I have had the reproductive scare, and he's four or five years younger than me." She continued, "I'm so worried about putting pressure on my relationship in a way that's not going to move it in the direction that I want."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
