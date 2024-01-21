Olivia Jade Giannulli Showed Up at the 'SNL' Afterparty To Support Jacob Elordi

Olivia Jade Giannulli has officially put those breakup rumors to rest.



The YouTuber and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin was spotted at the Saturday Night Live afterparty at L'Avenue in New York City and alongside boyfriend and host Jacob Elordi, squashing suspicions the pair had called it quits.



Giannulli was seen leaving the venue wearing black tights, high black platform heels, and a long, cream-colored coat. She was holding a black purse and wore her hair down and loose.



Elordi was wearing a black baseball cap, a long black, double-breasted jacket, corduroy pants, and brown boots, and covered the majority of his face with a mask.



Elordi hosted SNL with musical guest Reneé Rapp. The OG Mean Girls Queen Bee Rachel McAdams and rapper Megan Thee Stallion also made surprise guest appearances.

Recently, sources told People that the couple is still together and are "100 percent going strong" after they reportedly broke up in August, 2022. According to Us Weekly, Giannullil was "living it up" with her friends post-split while Elordi was "completely focused" on his career.



Nearly one year later, the pair were spotted spending time together multiple times, including a vacation to Italy and a trip to Ohio to spend time with Giannulli's parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

"Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together," a source told People at the time. "They are a really cute couple."



Later, People confirmed the on-again, off-again relationship was officially back on—a source close to the couple told the publication that the pair was "getting serious."

The actor and internet personality took their relationship public in 2021 after they were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles. Us Weekly was the first to report on the budding romance five months after that first coffee date.

Elordi announced he would be hosting SNL on Instagram in December 2023, posting a picture of the host and musical guest lineup.



"I have screamed now," actress Rachel Zegler commented.



"So excited!" wrote director Sofia Coppola, who directed Elordi in the movie Priscilla.