Olivia Munn Shares How "All My Christmas Wishes" Came True with John Mulaney This Year

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's house may be a mess after celebrating Christmas for the first time as a family of four—but she couldn't be happier about it.

In a post shared to the actress's Instagram on Christmas Day, Munn offered a glimpse into the sort of holiday cheer they manifested for themselves this year. "The house is a mess," the accompanying caption read. "Malcolm got safety glasses personally from the penguins of Madagascar and Méi is 100 days old today. All my Christmas wishes came true. 🎄🥹"

It's a decidedly real look into what a holiday with two young kids looks like: chaotic and messy, but full of love. The carousel of five photos and videos featured snaps of Munn, Mulaney, their two-year-old son Malcolm, and their newest family addition enjoying the Christmas spirit amongst the typical wrapping paper detritus of a holiday well spent.

"The house is a mess," she said in the final video of the post. "And I think this is how we can determine that Christmas was a success."

The couple have no doubt had an eventful year after Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis back in March. They welcomed daughter Méi June Mulaney via gestational surrogate on September 14, after Munn underwent a harrowing double mastectomy, hysterectomy, and oophorectomy, rendering her infertile and unable to carry a child to term herself. The couple's daughter was a product of IVF and fertilization carried out before her diagnosis.

The actress then went on to star in an ad for SKIMS, showing off her scars in hopes to rid the shame and fear often associated with undergoing such a life-altering—and also life-saving—ordeal.

Here's to many more healthy Christmases to come!