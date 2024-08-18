Paramore Dedicates Song to Mr. Waterhouse, a.k.a Robert Pattinson

Singer Hayley Williams and her band Paramore decided to dedicate a special song to a very special someone while opening for Taylor Swift at the "Eras Tour" in London.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, and in honor of Suki Waterhouse's special opening performance that day, Williams dedicated her hit song "Decode" to Waterhouse's fiancé, Twilight star Robert Pattinson.

Of course, she made sure to give the actor a very special name during her shoutout.

“Did you guys see Suki earlier?” the lead singer asked, according to one video a fan captured and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse," Williams continued, referring to Pattinson. "This is the skin of a killer, Bella. This is for you, Robert."

The band then played "Decode," a song that, for the uninitiated, was part of the hit 2018 Twilight film. The phrase "this is the skin of a killer, Bella" is one of Pattinson's signature lines of the movie series. So meta.

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Hearing paramore play decode dedicating it to robert pattinson and hayley said this is the skin of a killer bella. I literally can’t explain how much this is the best moment of my whole life," one excited fan posted on X.

I mean, same.

Mr. and Ms. Waterhouse just welcomed their first child earlier this year, and while the pair are notoriously private, they have slowly but surely been sharing glimpses of their private, parenting life with curious fans.

Back in April, Waterhouse shared a snapshot of a polaroid of herself holding her new addition, along with a simple-but-sweet caption.

"Welcome to the world angel," she wrote.

Clearly, Williams is not Waterhouse's only fan, either. In response to the sweet photo and caption, a slew of Hollywood A-listers posted in the comment section.

"ROCKSTAR MOM!" singer Halsey posted.

"Now the fun really begins," actress and mom of two Alyssa Milano commented.

"Congratulations love!" Paris Hilton commented. "So happy for you both!"

Lily Collins and Iris Apatow also posted a series of heart-eyed emojis.

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) A photo posted by on

In a candid interview with British Vogue ,, Waterhouse opened up about the couple's plans to be parents and what it has been like so far.

“One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,’” Waterhouse told the publication at the time. “I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”

And on social media, she has been candid about her postpartum life and how difficult it can be to adjust to new motherhood.

"The fourth trimester has been…humbling!” she wrote. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”