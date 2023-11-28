Paris Hilton Now Has 2 Children Named After Major Cities

When Paris Hilton named her firstborn son Phoenix, I never clocked that this was a city name—after all, Phoenix could refer to a bunch of other things, like the mythical animal or the...band.
But after the Paris: The Memoir author shared the surprise news that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed a second child—a baby girl named London—a few days ago, it could no longer be ignored. Just like the Kardashians' names all begin with "K" (except Rob?? Poor Rob.), Hilton's kids names are the names of major cities, based on her own name, of course.
I'm also personally extremely excited about this news, because London was the name of the hotel heiress in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody whose character was an obvious parody of Paris Hilton.
In case you missed this piece of joyous news, Hilton shared a picture on Instagram for Thankgsiving of a pink baby outfit emblazoned with the name "London" alongside a little toy mouse and a teeny tiny pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. She captioned it, "Thankful for my baby girl"
Speaking of Kardashians, Kris Jenner wrote, "Congratulations!!! we can’t WAIT to meet baby London!!!!! We love you!!!!"
Khloé Kardashian added, "Oh my heart!!!!! Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London"
Other well wishes poured in from the likes of Demi Lovato, Elle Fanning, Rachel Zoe, Naomi Campbell and Sara Sampaio.
A photo posted by parishilton on
"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" the new mom of two just told People. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."
She added that she and Reum are "just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents." :)
A photo posted by parishilton on
