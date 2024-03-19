Paris Hilton Jokes "Clubitis Is Hereditary" as Son Phoenix Shows Off Precious Dance Moves

Paris Hilton's son Phoenix Reum takes after her in more ways than one.

The entrepreneur took to TikTok recently to share the most adorable video of her little boy, 1, dancing joyfully at his mom's birthday party, as DJ Beat Breaker played and colored lights twinkled.

Hilton captioned the video, "Clubitis is hereditary ... Sliving with #BabyP is more fun [than] going out in the early 2000s #MomEra"

In the aforementioned early 2000s, Hilton was famous for being a hotel heiress and a reality TV personality, but most of all she was famous for always being the life of the party—there are so many iconic photos of her dressed to the nines on her way in and out of the club.

Paris Hilton attends a party in 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hilton also seriously dabbles in DJing, and it looks like her love of a good party has totally transferred to her firstborn.

The star also shared a second TikTok video of Phoenix dancing on her birthday—which is possibly even cuter—and captioned this one, "My mini Sliver ... #Sliving runs in the family"

Hilton welcomed Phoenix with husband Carter Reum in January 2023, revealing his arrival by surrogate on Instagram with the words, "You are already loved beyond words"

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then in November 2023, the power couple welcomed their daughter London—making her their second child named after a major city.

A post shared by Paris Hilton A photo posted by parishilton on

In December, the mom of two opened up about choosing surrogacy on her journey to motherhood.

"Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make," Hilton said on her show Paris in Love. "I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."