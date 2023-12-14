Paris Hilton Hits Back at Fans Who Thought She Hadn't Changed Her Son's Diaper for the First Month of His Life

Paris Hilton is NOT here for the mom-shaming, OK?

A clip from the star's TV show Paris in Love made the rounds earlier this month, in which Paris asks her sister Nicky while holding her one-month-old son Phoenix, "Should I learn how to change his diaper?"

In the video, Nicky and a woman who appears to be Paris' nanny look on as Paris changes Phoenix' diaper and offer lots of tips.

Many commenters were outraged by the scene, criticizing the new mom of two for not being present for Phoenix in this way, but Paris herself has now addressed the incident, and assured her fans that she was joking at the time.

"Hey there, it's Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a video taken on Phoenix' first day home.

"On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home.

"But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it. It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans."

She continued, "Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife. It's a role that's hard to shake off completely.

"While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent. Let's remember to find the humor in life, but also to cherish and respect the real moments. Thanks for understanding, Happy Holidays and much love to you all!"

Commenters were fiercely on Paris' side, telling her to ignore the mom-shamers.

"Good for you! Yes, people need to lighten up. You’re an entertainer on the show, for chrissakes," one person wrote.

"Paris. You don’t need to prove ANYTHING to ANYONE… your a momma bear, protecting your babies YOUR WAY," said someone else.

"Paris you don't need to explain to anyone. you're a great mom!" said another.

This sadly isn't the first time the "Stars Are Blind" singer has had to defend her parenting. Back in October, social media users took it upon themselves to criticize her baby boy's head, expressing concern about the size of it and even trying to diagnose him with medical conditions from afar and without context.

Responding to such backlash, Paris said, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."