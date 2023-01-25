Paris Hilton Has Secretly Welcomed Her First Child With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first baby together!!!
The reality star, entrepreneur and DJ announced the wonderful news on Instagram with the most gorgeous photo of her hand holding a tiny baby hand. She captioned it simply, "You are already loved beyond words" with a blue heart emoji, which is presumably meant to indicate the child is a boy.
Hilton's famous friends rushed to the comment section to congratulate her.
"a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!" wrote Chrissy Teigen, who welcomed her third child this month as well.
"Love you," wrote Ashley Benson.
Demi Lovato said, "Congratulations sis!!!!" while Kim Kardashian added, "So happy for you guys!!!"
Lindsay Lohan, Chiara Ferragni, Elle Fanning, Miranda Kerr and Sofia Richie were also among the many well-wishers.
Hilton and Reum revealed their IVF journey in January 2021, before getting married in November of that year, according to Us Weekly.
Back in November 2022, Hilton opened up about her plans for expanding their family.
"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.
"The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023.
"IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!
"As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023! Thank you for all your kind messages! Love always P"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
