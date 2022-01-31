"Uncle Pete" Davidson Spent Time With John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Son

Pete Davidson has a lot of famous friends. Among these is comedian John Mulaney, with whom he has been known to enjoy a nice basketball game from time to time.

Mulaney recently welcomed a baby boy named Malcolm Hiệp with his partner Olivia Munn, and the proud new parents have been introducing their son to their friends.

That's how Davidson found himself spending quality time with little Malcolm recently. Mulaney posted two sweet photos of the baby on Davidson's lap on his Instagram Story, one with the caption, "Uncle Pete!" In both photos, the comedian and the child alike are smiling wide and looking delighted to be there together.

(Image credit: Instagram/John Mulaney)

(Image credit: Instagram/John Mulaney)

I just have one question: If Davidson is "uncle Pete," does that make his very famous girlfriend "auntie Kim?" Only time will tell, I suppose.

Both Mulaney and Munn have shown off their bundle of joy multiple times, and who can blame them? He is totally precious.

Celebrating Malcom's two-month birthday, the comedian posted the most adorable series of photos on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."

As for the actress, she has shared how popular Malcolm already is with other babies, like that time he met the daughter of TV writer and producer Dan Levy (not the one from Schitt's Creek, FYI). "Penny Levy + Malcolm Mulaney, 8 weeks old, born hours apart and across the hall from each other. #meetcute," Munn wrote.

Oh yeah, and there was that casual time Malcolm hung out with Henry Golding's daughter Lyla. Casual.