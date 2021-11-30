Pete Davidson "Has Been the Best Antidote" for Kim Kardashian After Her Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spent the weekend together—again—and it sounds like things are going really well between them right now.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce—someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," a source tells People. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Though the lovebirds live on opposite coasts, they're not letting that small detail keep them apart. "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim," the source adds. "He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."

That said, Kardashian and Davidson are keeping things light and breezy for the time being. Though Davidson has hung out with momager Kris Jenner, he "hasn't met her kids yet," a second source tells People. Kardashian shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.

"She still loves the attention," the insider says. "They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more."

The unlikely pair was confirmed as a couple two weeks ago. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a source told E! News at the time. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."

Rumors that the comedian and SKIMS founder were dating began during Halloweekend, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster. They then promptly met up again to have dinner in New York City two nights in a row.

Most recently, Davidson was spotted sporting a giant hickey on his neck, a development that sent the internet into meltdown. Whatever floats these two's boat is fine by me!