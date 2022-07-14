Pete Davidson Opened Up About Wanting a Child: "That's Like my Dream"
Kim Kardashian isn't opposed to the idea, either...
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been happily dating since the fall, and neither of them is ruling out having kids—whether that's with each other or not, only time will tell.
The former SNL star appears on an episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart talk show, and he opened up about his wish for children during a preview for the sit-down.
Davidson chatted with Hart about the aftermath of his dad passing away when he was seven, during the 9/11 attacks. He explained that that situation was part of why he became a comedian, because there was so much pain there for him as a child that needed to be expressed somehow.
He also told Hart that he really wants a child. "Definitely a family guy," he said. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream."
He added, "It's like, it's super corny, but... It just, like, it would be so fun, dress up the little dude, you know... I'm so excited for, like, that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now is trying to be like as good as a dude, and develop, and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."
Since Davidson and Kardashian's relationship appears to be going really well, it stands to reason that the comedian may be thinking of the SKIMS founder as the possible mother to his future child/ren.
On her end, the mother of four isn't totally against the idea of having more kids: During an interview with Access Hollywood in April, she, her sisters and their mom were asked to hold up a picture of the sister they thought was most likely to have as many children as Kris Jenner (she has six). While Kourtney was a top answer for most of them, Kim actually also held up a pic of herself. So!
