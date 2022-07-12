Pete Davidson Got a "Jasmine and Aladdin" Tattoo for Kim Kardashian

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Things are majorly heating up for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

For a couple whose only Instagram pic for months appeared on Flavor Flav's account (for some reason?), they sure are turning things around.

Kim Kardashian just posted a new carousel of incredible (and also a little bit incomprehensible) pics of herself and her boyfriend being very lovey-dovey, and there's plenty there to unpick.

In the first pic, a selfie, she is pouting at the camera while he flaunts his new 'stache, with a blissed-out look on his face. AND a new tat is clearly visible (if you're obsessively zooming over every detail like I am) on Davidson's collarbone, which reads "jasmine and aladdin," except the "and" is an INFINITY SIGN, which means these two are going to love each other forever, and ahhh!

In case that reference went over your head, it's a nod to Kete's first kiss (presumably their first, anyway), while they were playing Jasmine and Aladdin in a Saturday Night Live skit together, which is when their romance kicked off.

After that first Instagram photo is when things start to get a lil' weird. Among a few normal shots of the couple chilling by the pool, there's a lot of just Kardashian using Davidson as a stretching accessory, like a yoga strap or something. That includes resting her feet on his chest while she lays flat on her back and he stays standing in front of her.

The latter aspect of these pics prompted Khloé Kardashian to comment, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" referring to Kourtney and Travis Barker's—ahem—preferences.

Aside from that, friends and family were mostly thrilled for the happy couple. Malika Haqq wrote, "Happy looks great on you;" Steph Shep wrote, "cuteeeeeee;" Paris Hilton wrote, "So happy for you!"

So there you have it! Here's to many happy years of Kete.