Pete Davidson Got a "Jasmine and Aladdin" Tattoo for Kim Kardashian
With an infinity sign!!!!!
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Things are majorly heating up for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.
For a couple whose only Instagram pic for months appeared on Flavor Flav's account (for some reason?), they sure are turning things around.
Kim Kardashian just posted a new carousel of incredible (and also a little bit incomprehensible) pics of herself and her boyfriend being very lovey-dovey, and there's plenty there to unpick.
In the first pic, a selfie, she is pouting at the camera while he flaunts his new 'stache, with a blissed-out look on his face. AND a new tat is clearly visible (if you're obsessively zooming over every detail like I am) on Davidson's collarbone, which reads "jasmine and aladdin," except the "and" is an INFINITY SIGN, which means these two are going to love each other forever, and ahhh!
In case that reference went over your head, it's a nod to Kete's first kiss (presumably their first, anyway), while they were playing Jasmine and Aladdin in a Saturday Night Live skit together, which is when their romance kicked off.
After that first Instagram photo is when things start to get a lil' weird. Among a few normal shots of the couple chilling by the pool, there's a lot of just Kardashian using Davidson as a stretching accessory, like a yoga strap or something. That includes resting her feet on his chest while she lays flat on her back and he stays standing in front of her.
The latter aspect of these pics prompted Khloé Kardashian to comment, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" referring to Kourtney and Travis Barker's—ahem—preferences.
Aside from that, friends and family were mostly thrilled for the happy couple. Malika Haqq wrote, "Happy looks great on you;" Steph Shep wrote, "cuteeeeeee;" Paris Hilton wrote, "So happy for you!"
So there you have it! Here's to many happy years of Kete.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know
There's a lot going on when it comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' this year—but we probably won't get Lil Jon back.
By Jenny Hollander
-
The 25 Best Hair Growth Shampoos of 2022, According to Experts
Rapunzel-like hair, coming right up.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Found: Amazon Prime Day Home Deals
The home of your dreams doesn't have to break the bank.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Kourtney Kardashian "Won't Leave" Travis Barker's Side as He's Treated for "Extreme Stomach Pain"
Barker is suffering from pancreatitis.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Barker Was Hospitalized in Los Angeles, His Daughter Asks for "Prayers"
It's unclear what happened.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up Because They Weren't Sure About a Future Together, Source Says
They may have felt a little pressured.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating a Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Drama
She denies she's seeing anyone, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Joked About Kim Kardashian's Vagina on 'The Kardashians,' And I Almost Missed It
My apologies to you all.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Told Tristan Thompson She Would Respect Him More If He Cheated and Admitted It
But he was hiding it for months instead.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Gave It 4 Months for Kim Kardashian to Be "Obsessed" With Him
Daww.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Said She Used to Be "Ushered to the Attic" for Clothes in Her Size While Shopping at Department Stores
So she's doing better by all women with Good American.
By Iris Goldsztajn