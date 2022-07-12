Pete Davidson Got a "Jasmine and Aladdin" Tattoo for Kim Kardashian

With an infinity sign!!!!!

kim kardashian and pete davidson at the met gala
(Image credit: Sean Zanni/Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Things are majorly heating up for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

For a couple whose only Instagram pic for months appeared on Flavor Flav's account (for some reason?), they sure are turning things around.

Kim Kardashian just posted a new carousel of incredible (and also a little bit incomprehensible) pics of herself and her boyfriend being very lovey-dovey, and there's plenty there to unpick.

In the first pic, a selfie, she is pouting at the camera while he flaunts his new 'stache, with a blissed-out look on his face. AND a new tat is clearly visible (if you're obsessively zooming over every detail like I am) on Davidson's collarbone, which reads "jasmine and aladdin," except the "and" is an INFINITY SIGN, which means these two are going to love each other forever, and ahhh!

In case that reference went over your head, it's a nod to Kete's first kiss (presumably their first, anyway), while they were playing Jasmine and Aladdin in a Saturday Night Live skit together, which is when their romance kicked off.

After that first Instagram photo is when things start to get a lil' weird. Among a few normal shots of the couple chilling by the pool, there's a lot of just Kardashian using Davidson as a stretching accessory, like a yoga strap or something. That includes resting her feet on his chest while she lays flat on her back and he stays standing in front of her.

The latter aspect of these pics prompted Khloé Kardashian to comment, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" referring to Kourtney and Travis Barker's—ahem—preferences.

Aside from that, friends and family were mostly thrilled for the happy couple. Malika Haqq wrote, "Happy looks great on you;" Steph Shep wrote, "cuteeeeeee;" Paris Hilton wrote, "So happy for you!"

So there you have it! Here's to many happy years of Kete.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.