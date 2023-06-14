Hailey Bieber Told Her Fans to Stop "Leaving Mean or Rude Comments" on Her Behalf, Presumably on Selena Gomez' Posts

Cyberbullying—like real-life bullying—has never been and will never be cool, and Hailey Bieber wants to be crystal clear about that.

The supermodel just took to Instagram Stories to send her fans an important message about the mean comments they may feel compelled to leave on other people's social media posts. While Bieber never called out whose posts she was specifically talking about, it has been widely assumed from context that she meant Selena Gomez'.

"If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments," she wrote. "Doing that is not supporting me.. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of."

Bieber concluded, "Please be nice or don't say anything."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hailey Bieber / Instagram)

The model's message came shortly after Gomez announced on Instagram that she would be releasing new music, and the comment section featured a shocking amount of hurtful responses to the news—many referencing Hailey or Justin Bieber, whom Gomez previously dated.

This follows months of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fans pitting the two women against each other with rumors of a feud—including accusations directed at the supermodel that she was making fun of the singer on social media.

In March, Gomez asked her fans to put a stop to it all, posting the following message on her Instagram Stories:

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

"I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Bieber has also been vocal about how much all of this has affected her.

In short: Be kind when you can be. It costs nothing.