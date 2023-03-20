Princess Kate "Asserted Her Authority" Over Prince William During St. Patrick's Day Appearance, Body Language Expert Says

Ask any royal commentator about Princess Kate's evolving demeanor over her years in the Royal Family, and they'll tell you her confidence has grown and grown.

Hers and Prince William's official appearance last Friday more than cemented this "authority" of Kate's, according to one body language expert.

That day, St. Patrick's Day, William marked the end of his stint as Colonel of the Irish Guards (a regiment of the British Army historically made up of many Irish soldiers), as he passed on the role to his wife.

"Kate appeared very confident as she exited from the car, while William accompanied her in the vehicle," Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Bingo (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

For the expert, everything about Kate that day screamed confidence—down to her choice of outfit: a teal coat-dress and elaborate hat.

"I would definitely say Kate was dressed in her superhero color, which is usually red, blue or turquoise," Stanton says.

"It’s clear she wanted to stand out from the crowd and assert her authority over William and the other guests. She tends to opt for these superhero colors when she wants to be perceived in a powerful way. As this was Kate’s first appearance as Colonel of the regiment, she clearly wanted to state her position and make herself known amongst the crowds in the bold color."

Stanton further observes that William stepped back to really let his wife shine.

"During the appearance, Kate appeared extremely confident in her posture and stance," he says.

"She was walking very upright as she was called upon to inspect the guards. Meanwhile, William seemed more reserved in his approach, possibly [because] he did not want to overshadow his wife."

Speaking at the ceremonial event, the Prince of Wales assured the regiment that they were in good hands with the princess.

"I may be stepping aside, but in Colonel Catherine you have a committed, focused and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel," he said (via Sky News (opens in new tab)).

"As you serve together over the years ahead, know that I will continue to watch you, with huge pride in having been one of you."