Prince Harry Will "Be Able to Build Bridges" With Certain Members of the Royal Family in 2023, Astrologer Claims

Prince Harry really laid into older brother Prince William and other members of the Royal Family in his memoir Spare, but according to an astrologer, this isn't the end of the road for the Duke of Sussex' family relationships.

Inbaal Honigman pulled tarot cards for some of the most prominent royals and her findings are pretty interesting.

"For 2023, Prince Harry receives the Tarot card called the Knight of Swords, also known as Lord of the Winds and the Breezes," Honigman told FairBettingSites.

"This card tells us that the Prince will engage in many intellectual pursuits, newspapers, podcasts, as well as traveling internationally.

"Swords are cards of ideas, and the doting dad will have creative ways of achieving his goals in life, and he will be able to build bridges with some members of his family again.

"He won’t go on impulse but on brain power, and will plan every step meticulously.

"The ripple effect of his documentary will initiate certain changes within the press, or perhaps press photography laws, and he may even set up a mental health service to help support those who suffer with press intrusion."

While Honigman doesn't name specific royals Harry is likely to repair his relationship with, it is looking pretty unlikely that William will forgive his younger brother any time soon, with their relationship having previously been described as "irreparable" and "doomed."

According to Honigman's predictions, it seems more likely that Harry will build bridges with his father, even though the Duke of Sussex is likely to take a very diminished role in the coronation.

"For 2023, King Charles receives the Tarot card called the Ace of Cups, also known as the Root of the Powers of Water," she says.

"Cups cards represent the Water element. Water is about emotions, sensitivity and dreams. This means that Charles will feel happy to have his family near him, and there will be many happy family occasions, even another wedding on the horizon for the extended royal brood, and a birth.

"The coronation itself will be celebrated for its sensible and moderate presentation, and its honoring of generations before. The focus will be on family, not opulence.

"As King, the card suggests that Charles will modernize some traditions in 2023, to allow families to inherit more fairly, whether male or female descendants."