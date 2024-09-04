Prince Harry Would Be Willing To “Help Out” Monarchy If King Charles Asked, Sources Claim

While Prince Harry still fears for his family's safety in the U.K. and reportedly has no desire to return to his duties as a senior member of the royal family, a source claims the Duke of Sussex would be willing to "help out" the monarchy if his father, King Charles, simply asked.

According to one insider who spoke to The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex has no desire to return to the royal fold unless his estranged brother, Prince William, issues an apology.

The royal would, however, be willing to "help out" by reportedly "taking up a temporary role within the family" if King Charles personally requested his presence.

While previous reports indicated that the Duke of Sussex has been "seeking advice" from close friends and former aids regarding an alleged return to the monarchy, The Mirror reports such a return is "far from his mind." and that any consultation would be "purely for strategic and friendly advice."

Still, the outlets claim that as the "King and Princess of Wales" are both "forced to take extended periods of leave from duties due to cancer treatment, the Duke remains open and willing to assist if he was called upon."

Prince Harry and King Charles (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Prince Harry reportedly requires an apology from his brother if he is to consider returning to his previous royal life, The Mirror reports that Prince William has said there is a "zero chance" that the Duke of Sussex would be welcomed "back into the fold after penning his explosive memoir, Spare."

According to People, while Prince Harry is "happy with his life in California," he would like to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the U.K. for visits. The problem, according to the same outlet, is that the Duke of Sussex still worries about the lack of security and ongoing threats directed at his family.

According to sources, Prince Harry believes his father, King Charles, has the power to provide the necessary security to keep the royal and his family safe.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," an insider familiar with the situation told the outlet, while another source said. "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry attend the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service on December 14, 2017. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recently, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at his uncle's funeral, where his brother Prince William was also in attendance. While the service marked the first time the pair were in the same room since their father, King Charles, coronation, reports from several sources also in attendance claim the two brothers did not speak or interact with each other.

During his visit, Prince Harry reportedly stayed at his late mother, Princess Diana's, childhood home, as he is said to have remained extremely close to the former Princess of Wales' family.

“He was on remarkably good form—and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody," the insider told People. "And he was very pleased that he had come over.”