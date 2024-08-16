Prince Harry Wants Meghan Markle to “Soak Up All the Attention” During Trip to Colombia, Body Language Expert Claims

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle undergo a high-profile and whirlwind trip to Colombia, one body language expert believes the Duke of Sussex wants his wife to soak up all the attention.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James claimed that the way Prince Harry was conducting himself and centering his wife, Markle, while meeting Vice President Francia Márquez suggests he's "status-lowering as though he is keen to avoid pulling royal rank here."

"He walks ahead, towing his wife along and allowing her to soak up all the attention with her elegant posture, that designer bag and her perfect, Duchenne smiles and excited eye-smiles, while his own facial expression looks less performative for the cameras," James told the publication.

James went on to discuss how Markle;'s body language indicated she was "keen to chat" while meeting with the country's vice president.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Colombia Visit on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Meghan greets the host warmly, using non-verbal signals that would normally imply a long, fond friendship," she explained. "Her arms are held out to retain the clasp as though she is reluctant to let go and keen to chat while using eye contact and close attention signals."

The body language expert went on to add that similar types of hugs are "usually seen when old friends greet each other after a time gap and want to combine holding with face-gazing as they play catch-up."

James also noted that when meeting with the vice president, the Duchess of Sussex stood between Márquez and her husband "with her arms held out to suggest it is she who is bringing the two people together."

"(Markle's) fond smile makes it look as though she is delighted to have brokered the meeting between her husband and a woman she seems fond of," she explained.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to meeting with the country's vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a panel discussion focused on the importance of online personal safety.

“With the Archewell Foundation, me and my wife believe that information integrity is a fundamental right,” Prince Harry said during the discussion, as reported by People .

“For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down," Harry continued, according to one BBC reported who attended the event. "Now what happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets.”

Markle also weighed in, urging people to "model how we want our kids to be raised and for the world in which we raise them."

"It doesn't matter where you live," she continued. "It doesn't matter who you are. Either you personally or someone you know is a victim to what's happening online. And that's something we can actively work on every day to remedy."