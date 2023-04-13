Prince Harry Coming to the Coronation and Meghan Markle Skipping It "Was Always the Best Compromise," Royal Expert Says

After months of speculation, we finally know the Sussexes' plans for King Charles III's coronation.

Prince Harry will attend his father's special day, while Meghan Markle will stay behind with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For one royal expert, while Charles is probably delighted (and relieved) that his son will be coming, he is also likely to be disappointed that he won't get to see his grandchildren. While Archie was born in the U.K., Lili was born in California, and he has only met her during the Queen's Jubilee last year (as far as we know, anyway).

"I realize Charles will be very, very busy over the coronation period," Jennie Bond told OK!.

"But it's still a shame that he won't be given this opportunity to see his grandchildren, because that might have been a very, very lovely treat for him."

Still, Bond is happy that at least Harry will be there on May 6 (incidentally also Archie's fourth birthday).

"Now that we know that he's coming, I'm very glad that he is coming to what is probably the most important day in his father's life—it would have been churlish not to do so," the expert said.

"I think this was always the best compromise, particularly given Archie's fourth birthday, that he should come and Meghan should not."

A source also told The Sun, "The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his 'darling boy' will be at the Abbey.

"He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation."

On April 12, a representative for the Sussexes confirmed the RSVP, while a royal spokesperson stated, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey."