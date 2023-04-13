Prince Harry Coming to the Coronation and Meghan Markle Skipping It "Was Always the Best Compromise," Royal Expert Says

After months of speculation, we finally know the Sussexes' plans for King Charles III's coronation.
Prince Harry will attend his father's special day, while Meghan Markle will stay behind with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
For one royal expert, while Charles is probably delighted (and relieved) that his son will be coming, he is also likely to be disappointed that he won't get to see his grandchildren. While Archie was born in the U.K., Lili was born in California, and he has only met her during the Queen's Jubilee last year (as far as we know, anyway).
"I realize Charles will be very, very busy over the coronation period," Jennie Bond told OK!.
"But it's still a shame that he won't be given this opportunity to see his grandchildren, because that might have been a very, very lovely treat for him."
Still, Bond is happy that at least Harry will be there on May 6 (incidentally also Archie's fourth birthday).
"Now that we know that he's coming, I'm very glad that he is coming to what is probably the most important day in his father's life—it would have been churlish not to do so," the expert said.
"I think this was always the best compromise, particularly given Archie's fourth birthday, that he should come and Meghan should not."
A source also told The Sun, "The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his 'darling boy' will be at the Abbey.
"He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation."
On April 12, a representative for the Sussexes confirmed the RSVP, while a royal spokesperson stated, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate Had to "Put on a Brave Face" During "Awkward" Sussex Reunion: Royal Expert
It wasn't easy for anyone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. Popularity Has Risen in the Polls, New Data Shows
Interesting!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Deepak Chopra Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Struggling Right Now"
He hopes things calm down for the royal couple.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had to "Put on a Brave Face" During "Awkward" Sussex Reunion: Royal Expert
It wasn't easy for anyone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. Popularity Has Risen in the Polls, New Data Shows
Interesting!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Deepak Chopra Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Struggling Right Now"
He hopes things calm down for the royal couple.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Coronation Plans Are Reportedly in "Chaos" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to RSVP
Among other major hiccups.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen Reportedly Had "Sharp Words" With Prince William After He Flew in a Helicopter With Prince George
Eek!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Skipping the King's Coronation "Would Never Be Forgotten," Royal Expert Says
Seriously, where is their RSVP?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
"Constant" Princess Kate Will Be a Successful Queen Thanks to Her Many Talents, Royal Expert Says
She's prepared for the role.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won't Be Allowed on the Balcony at the Coronation: Report
This was to be expected.
By Iris Goldsztajn