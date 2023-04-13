Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. Popularity Has Risen in the Polls, New Data Shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to massively divide public opinion, but a new poll shows their popularity has noticeably improved in recent weeks.

Strategists Redfield & Wilton conducted a survey for Newsweek, in which they asked 1,500 U.S. registered voters if they viewed various members of the British Royal Family favorably or unfavorably.

Of those surveyed, 39 percent viewed Prince Harry favorably, compared to 32 percent in February. 33 percent respondents said they viewed Meghan Markle favorably on April 4, compared to 27 percent in February.

That said, these approval ratings are significantly lower for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as compared to those published in December, before their docuseries Harry & Meghan hit Netflix.

This follows a general movement of approval towards all major royals, with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate all enjoying an increase in their approval rating with this latest poll.

Newsweek puts these favorable sentiments down to several factors, including the lack of Sussex media appearances since the release of Spare, and anticipation for the King's May 6 coronation.

This comes just as news broke that Prince Harry has accepted his invitation to his father's historic coronation, while his wife will stay back in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Sussexes' son will turn four on the day of his grandfather's coronation, and will get to celebrate the occasion with his mom.

It will be interesting to see how the couple's popularity evolves in the U.S. and in the U.K. following Harry's appearance at the coronation.