Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. Popularity Has Risen in the Polls, New Data Shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to massively divide public opinion, but a new poll shows their popularity has noticeably improved in recent weeks.
Strategists Redfield & Wilton conducted a survey for Newsweek, in which they asked 1,500 U.S. registered voters if they viewed various members of the British Royal Family favorably or unfavorably.
Of those surveyed, 39 percent viewed Prince Harry favorably, compared to 32 percent in February. 33 percent respondents said they viewed Meghan Markle favorably on April 4, compared to 27 percent in February.
That said, these approval ratings are significantly lower for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as compared to those published in December, before their docuseries Harry & Meghan hit Netflix.
This follows a general movement of approval towards all major royals, with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate all enjoying an increase in their approval rating with this latest poll.
Newsweek puts these favorable sentiments down to several factors, including the lack of Sussex media appearances since the release of Spare, and anticipation for the King's May 6 coronation.
This comes just as news broke that Prince Harry has accepted his invitation to his father's historic coronation, while his wife will stay back in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Sussexes' son will turn four on the day of his grandfather's coronation, and will get to celebrate the occasion with his mom.
It will be interesting to see how the couple's popularity evolves in the U.S. and in the U.K. following Harry's appearance at the coronation.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Deepak Chopra Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Struggling Right Now"
He hopes things calm down for the royal couple.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Elizabeth Wanted Prince William and Prince Harry to Serve in War—But Thought the Risk Was “Too Great” for William
“My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Olivia Wilde's Hairstylist Breaks Down Exactly How to Get Rid of Waxy Hair
The causes, and how to solve it.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Deepak Chopra Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Struggling Right Now"
He hopes things calm down for the royal couple.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Coronation Plans Are Reportedly in "Chaos" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to RSVP
Among other major hiccups.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen Reportedly Had "Sharp Words" With Prince William After He Flew in a Helicopter With Prince George
Eek!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Skipping the King's Coronation "Would Never Be Forgotten," Royal Expert Says
Seriously, where is their RSVP?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
"Constant" Princess Kate Will Be a Successful Queen Thanks to Her Many Talents, Royal Expert Says
She's prepared for the role.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won't Be Allowed on the Balcony at the Coronation: Report
This was to be expected.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Was "In Training for Decades" Before Joining the Royal Family, Historian Says
"She entered this institution like a duck to water."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate May Not Get a Tiara Moment at the Coronation, Expert Claims
What???
By Iris Goldsztajn