Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to "Let Off Steam" By Going on More Date Nights, Source Claims

A couple weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed on their way to a date night at exclusive Los Angeles members' club San Vicente Bungalows.

This came just as news of their eviction from Frogmore Cottage became public knowledge, which isn't coincidental, according to insiders and commentators—and in fact might be an indirect message to the King following his decision.

Still, they weren't just trying to prove a point with their night out: They also felt it was important for nurturing their relationship, according to one source.

"They’ve been trying to find time for more of these types of date nights, which isn’t easy given their intense schedules as well as raising the kids," an insider tells Us Weekly.

"But this was something they freed themselves up for and the word is that it was important to send a message that they’re not rattled or letting this Frogmore situation get to them.

"They let their hair down in a fun environment and had a blast, it was a much needed outing to let off steam and get back to enjoying themselves again."

Following the date, body language expert Judi James analyzed the Sussexes' behavior, and said that they seemed almost unnaturally unbothered.

"Harry and Meghan’s response here seems to be a deliberate projection of non-verbal 'shrugging' i.e. smiling widely and laughing in the face of the recent Frogmore news," she said at the time.

"But this looks very much like a performance. These smiles appear to be over-kill rituals rather than grins that are prompted by authentic happiness. Meghan’s underlying signals suggest she has gone into 'vulnerable' mode, while Harry's are all about underlying tension."

Things are a little messy in the House of Windsor right now. The King apparently decided to evict his youngest son and his family from their U.K. home in Windsor following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, which contained shock revelations about the royals.

Then, the Sussexes confirmed that they had been invited to the coronation but did not say whether they would go. And then, they decided to announce that their children would now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, although reports claim Charles wasn't fully informed about the move. Hoo, boy.