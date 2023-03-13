Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to "Let Off Steam" By Going on More Date Nights, Source Claims

A couple weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed on their way to a date night at exclusive Los Angeles members' club San Vicente Bungalows.
This came just as news of their eviction from Frogmore Cottage became public knowledge, which isn't coincidental, according to insiders and commentators—and in fact might be an indirect message to the King following his decision.
Still, they weren't just trying to prove a point with their night out: They also felt it was important for nurturing their relationship, according to one source.
"They’ve been trying to find time for more of these types of date nights, which isn’t easy given their intense schedules as well as raising the kids," an insider tells Us Weekly.
"But this was something they freed themselves up for and the word is that it was important to send a message that they’re not rattled or letting this Frogmore situation get to them.
"They let their hair down in a fun environment and had a blast, it was a much needed outing to let off steam and get back to enjoying themselves again."
Following the date, body language expert Judi James analyzed the Sussexes' behavior, and said that they seemed almost unnaturally unbothered.
"Harry and Meghan’s response here seems to be a deliberate projection of non-verbal 'shrugging' i.e. smiling widely and laughing in the face of the recent Frogmore news," she said at the time.
"But this looks very much like a performance. These smiles appear to be over-kill rituals rather than grins that are prompted by authentic happiness. Meghan’s underlying signals suggest she has gone into 'vulnerable' mode, while Harry's are all about underlying tension."
Things are a little messy in the House of Windsor right now. The King apparently decided to evict his youngest son and his family from their U.K. home in Windsor following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, which contained shock revelations about the royals.
Then, the Sussexes confirmed that they had been invited to the coronation but did not say whether they would go. And then, they decided to announce that their children would now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, although reports claim Charles wasn't fully informed about the move. Hoo, boy.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Act at the Coronation "If They're Sensible," According to a Royal Expert
Everyone is going to have to make an effort for it to work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be "Minor Figures" With "No Control" If They Attend the Coronation, Historian Says
It's not exactly a laid-back event.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tonight, Lady Gaga Proved That Confidence Makes the Best Beauty Look
Indeed, less is more.
By Deena Campbell
-
This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Act at the Coronation "If They're Sensible," According to a Royal Expert
Everyone is going to have to make an effort for it to work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be "Minor Figures" With "No Control" If They Attend the Coronation, Historian Says
It's not exactly a laid-back event.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Determined" to Be a Completely Different Partner to Meghan Markle Than King Charles Was to Diana: Body Language Expert
He's a supportive husband.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Looking Into the Possibility of a New Home on a "Private Island"
Didn't see that one coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are Being Factored Into" All the Coronation Planning, Reportedly
The suspense is killing me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Blindsided" the Royal Family With Lilibet's New Princess Title, Source Says
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Edward Is the New Duke of Edinburgh, Just Like the Queen and Prince Philip Wanted
It's his birthday gift.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Comes Into His Own When He Appears Solo," Body Language Expert Says
He spoke at a BetterUp event in San Francisco.
By Iris Goldsztajn