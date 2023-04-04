Prince Harry Showed His Love for Meghan Markle With This "Subtle Fashion Tribute" on U.K. Visit, Style Expert Claims

Prince Harry made a solo trip to the U.K. last week to participate in a hearing in his joint court case against Associated Newspapers.

Though his wife Meghan Markle didn't join him this time around, one fashion expert believes that he found a unique and subtle way to keep her close during what was likely a difficult few days for him.

Celebrity stylist and royals commentator Miranda Holder recently took to TikTok to dissect what she called "Harry's touching gesture of love to his wife Meghan," namely the bee-embellished white Dior shirt he wore on the final day of the four-day hearing.

"Prince Harry appeared in court this week, back for his court case against Associated Newspapers. With it being his first time back in the U.K. for a little while, and his father apparently refusing to see him, it's obviously a rather testing time," Holder said in her video.

(King Charles was reportedly "too busy" to see Harry, though he probably could have found five minutes if he reaaaally wanted to.)

"The Sussexes are apparently very much in love, apparently brought even closer together by the trials they have faced together, so it's not surprising they should wish to feel near each other in every way possible. Which is perhaps why Harry chose to make this subtle fashion tribute to his wife on his very important day," Holder continued.

"Harry chose to wear an £800 Dior poplin shirt for the occasion, identified by the brand's popular bee emblem."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

The stylist went on to compare this fashion choice with ones made by Prince William and Princess Kate during public appearances.

"It's not unusual for royals to wear similar, or coordinating outfits. Indeed, the Waleses very frequently put on a united front, displayed by their carefully color-coordinated outfits," she said.

BTW, the Waleses had a really cute interaction with a royal fan who noticed their matching outfits back in January, in case you want to read up about that.

Holder concluded, "We know that Meghan adores Dior, having worn the super brand on several different occasions, so perhaps for Harry this was a subtle way of having his wife by his side on this undoubtedly stressful day."

The duke is involved in a legal case against Associated Newspapers (the publishers of the Daily Mail), whom he accused of various invasions of privacy.