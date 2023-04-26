Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gave Out "First-Date, Flirty Signals" During Basketball Game Outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have an easy time where their families of origin are concerned, but they've certainly built a rock-solid relationship together.

The two always seem so happy to be in each other's company, and it's honestly all I wish for anyone who wants a romantic relationship.

The other day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a basketball game together in Los Angeles, and of course royal experts and commentators came out en masse to discuss the royal couple's demeanor during the event—especially considering the two were caught on the kiss cam.

First came the lip readers, and now it's the body language experts who are taking the floor. Or one body language expert, to be precise: Judi James, who has a wealth of experience in analyzing the royals' behavior based on photos and footage, spoke to the Mirror about the Sussexes' sport-minded date.

"Giggling and flirting together at the basketball, Harry and Meghan’s body language last night might just have provided a snapshot of their mood and dynamic prior to the even more public moment on May 6, when Harry will presumably be sitting in solitary, isolated and reflective mode at his father's coronation in the U.K.," James claimed.

"These are first-date, flirty signals from the couple, who use head closeness and eye engagement to show their levels of bonding.

"The body language is tactile and even romantic but it also shows Meghan taking the lead in terms of rejecting the offer of a kiss cam kiss that Harry seems more than up for.

"Meghan's hand-to-mouth movement looks coy and flirty but it also forms a partial barrier in terms of any public snog."

The expert also commented that Meghan seems able to subtly control the situation, since she knows how scrutinized the royal spouses are every time they step out in public.

"It's playful and affectionate signaling but with a hint from Meghan of getting it right in front of the cameras," James said.

"She manages to turn the kiss down but still use giggling and flirting signals to show her levels of attachment and affection."

A flawless display, no notes.

Presumably, the Sussexes are making the most of their time together before Harry flies back to the U.K. to attend his father King Charles' coronation on May 6. Sadly, this means that he will miss the actual day of his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday, but it has been reported that he will be making a short enough trip to make it back for Archie's party.