Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared an Adorable Kiss Cam Moment at a Basketball Game in L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living their best American life right now.

Hours after the Duchess of Sussex was seen in a public (albeit virtual) appearance on Monday, she and her royal husband were spotted watching a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at L.A.'s Crypto Arena.

Of course, at one point the kiss cam ended up focusing on them, with the duchess laughing as Harry leaned in to kiss her. She pushed him back gently, likely uncomfortable with such public PDA (based on what I know of English humor, Harry might also have been trying to kiss her to embarrass her, knowing she'd refuse, as a cute bit).

By the way, kiss cams aren't really a thing in the U.K. I googled this to double check, since I'm not exactly a regular at sporting events, and the explanation Google gave me was this: "We don't really ever do them in the UK, mostly because they're horrible exercises in forced, twee romance and social embarrassment" (from Indy 100). LOL, oh Britain.

Anyway, footage of the Sussexes sharing this cute moment was shared widely on social media, with fans commenting on how happy they seemed.

This isn't the first time Harry has enjoyed an all-American tradition like this one. In 2022, he attended the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie, showing he's ready to fully embrace his adopted culture.

As for Meghan, she often comes to Harry's polo games to support his own sporting efforts, but it's the first time the two have attended a basketball game together since they moved to the U.S., as far as I know.

On the other hand, you might recall that Prince William and Princess Kate attended a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during their December 2022 visit to Massachusetts.