Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared an Adorable Kiss Cam Moment at a Basketball Game in L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living their best American life right now.
Hours after the Duchess of Sussex was seen in a public (albeit virtual) appearance on Monday, she and her royal husband were spotted watching a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at L.A.'s Crypto Arena.
Of course, at one point the kiss cam ended up focusing on them, with the duchess laughing as Harry leaned in to kiss her. She pushed him back gently, likely uncomfortable with such public PDA (based on what I know of English humor, Harry might also have been trying to kiss her to embarrass her, knowing she'd refuse, as a cute bit).
By the way, kiss cams aren't really a thing in the U.K. I googled this to double check, since I'm not exactly a regular at sporting events, and the explanation Google gave me was this: "We don't really ever do them in the UK, mostly because they're horrible exercises in forced, twee romance and social embarrassment" (from Indy 100). LOL, oh Britain.
Anyway, footage of the Sussexes sharing this cute moment was shared widely on social media, with fans commenting on how happy they seemed.
Another of Harry & Meghan at the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight #HarryandMeghan #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #datenight #Lakers #basketball #royals📷 #livingtheirbestlives #CoronationWhatCoronation pic.twitter.com/zdyumPPyiYApril 25, 2023
This isn't the first time Harry has enjoyed an all-American tradition like this one. In 2022, he attended the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie, showing he's ready to fully embrace his adopted culture.
As for Meghan, she often comes to Harry's polo games to support his own sporting efforts, but it's the first time the two have attended a basketball game together since they moved to the U.S., as far as I know.
On the other hand, you might recall that Prince William and Princess Kate attended a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during their December 2022 visit to Massachusetts.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Adele Joined James Corden for the Last Ever "Carpool Karaoke" and Things Got Emotional
End of an era.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Eva Longoria Lets Her 4-Year-Old Son Drink Her Coffee for This Important Reason
Hereeee for this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty Is Your New Skin-Brightening, Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Solution
“I’ve spent a long time being a beauty guinea pig. This line was like giving birth for three years, but now I have better skin than I did nine years ago.”
By Samantha Holender
-
Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship Is Still at "Rock Bottom" Ahead of Coronation, Royal Expert Claims
Oh no.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Won't "Outshine Camilla" With Coronation Outfit, Royal Expert Says
It's the Queen's big day.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Coronation Absence Could "Help Harry Speak to His Family," Royal Expert Claims
That kind of makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Prince Louis' Birthday Photos Are Especially Poignant, According to a Body Language Expert
Not just cute, also meaningful!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royals Understood They Needed to "Embrace" Kate Middleton, To Avoid the "Mistakes" Made With Princess Diana: Expert
They knew she was an asset.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Teaching Prince William How to Be "A Different Kind of Parent," Royal Expert Claims
Jennie Bond is all for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Didn't Hear Directly From King Charles About His Coronation Invite, Source Claims
Charles had his people contact Harry's people.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Will Be "Feeling Pressure" to "Be on His Best Behavior" as Coronation Approaches, Royal Expert Says
Then again, what fun is that?
By Iris Goldsztajn