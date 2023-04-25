Let’s Dissect What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said to One Another at the Lakers Game Last Night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out to a Lakers game last night and got caught on the dreaded kiss cam (does anyone like being on the kiss cam? Just wondering). Kiss cams are awkward for any couple—quintuple that when you’re one of the most famous (and, in some circles, reviled) couples in the world.
While Harry attempted to go for it, Meghan gently pushed back (and the look on Harry’s face after is nothing short of incredible). Folks are calling it a swerve. I’m calling it modesty? And now—dun dun dun—out come the lip readers, ready to dissect what the couple said to one another as the camera caught them just trying to leisurely enjoy a basketball game. The Daily Mail cites lip reading expert John Cassidy as claiming Meghan told her husband to “put on account” (not sure what that means exactly) to which Harry responded “yep,” while nodding. Meghan then is said to have added “That’s brilliant. That’s what I’m saying,” according to The Sun. *shrugs*
Lip reader Jeremy Freeman agrees the two could have been giving their verdict on their big night out, The Mirror reports. For his part, Freeman believes at the start of the clip, Meghan tells Harry “It’s brilliant” before Harry says “yeah,” while nodding. Then Meghan follows with “Right, because it’s your favorite there” before the camera cuts away.
No clue what any of this means, but I’m still interested in it. It was the second time we spotted Meghan in a day (worth noting because she is so low key these days), and we’d like to see the trend continue. By the way, Harry and Meghan were far from the only celebrities at the game between the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies (which the hometown team won 117-111 in game four of the playoffs): Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler, and Sean “Diddy” Combs were also in tow.
Also, do yourself a favor and look at the woman to the right side of the photo at the top of this page. You're welcome.
