Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly "Furious" That Children Archie and Lilibet Won't Get HRH Status

While it looks like relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family may be beginning to smooth over in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's passing, there still seem to be many issues to work through before there can be full harmony.
If you follow royal stories closely, you'll know that the issue of an appropriate security detail for Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children during their visits to the U.K. was a huge point of contention in the months leading up to the Queen's Jubilee in June.
Now, it looks like the Sussex couple is attached to obtaining royal titles for children Archie and Lilibet, in part because of the extra royal security this would make them entitled to.
While the Sussex children were automatically entitled to "prince" and "princess" titles after the death of their great-grandmother, they are still listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" in the official royal line of succession.
The expectation is that they will be granted those "prince" and "princess" titles unless King Charles III objects; however, they are not to receive the HRH designation, which Harry and Meghan are apparently not pleased about.
"Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security," a source told The Sun.
"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the Queen died."
The source added, "But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.
"That is the agreement—they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."
