Prince Harry and Meghan Joined Prince William and Princess Kate for a Private Dinner After Honoring the Queen at Buckingham Palace, Reportedly

Is reconciliation in the air for the Sussexes and the Waleses? It looks like the two royal couples are coming together in their shared grief for Queen Elizabeth II.

After Prince William invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join him and Princess Kate on a walkabout in Windsor last weekend, it looks like there have been further attempts at building bridges in the royal fold.

The four royals were all present at Buckingham Palace earlier this week to receive the Queen's coffin there, and The Sun reports that they shared a private dinner afterwards, in one of the most intimate interactions they've had since the Sussexes moved to Southern California in early 2020.

"It has emerged there was an intimate dinner attended by the two brothers in another sign they are willing to put their tense relationship aside to mourn the Queen," the publication reports.

The Sun further claims that Harry was not allowed to eat with his father and brother at Balmoral when news of the monarch's passing broke.

"He could not be trusted. How do they know he won’t write about it?" a source told the newspaper.

"Even if there is no time to update the book he could have told Meghan and it could have been blabbed. There was a lot to talk about so it was best to keep it to the King, Queen and heir."

OK, then...

Anyway, at least Harry and Meghan are now able to eat with their relatives. In recent months, relations have been frosty between the two couples, with claims that Prince William didn't even want to be alone with his younger brother, with whom he once seemed so close. I sincerely hope they can work it out, and fast.