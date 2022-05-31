Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won't Film Footage for Their Netflix Docuseries During the Jubilee Weekend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy filming a Netflix docuseries about their lives behind the scenes over the past few months.

Although they haven't shared any details about the show themselves (it's unclear whether this is the same docuseries as the already announced Heart of Invictus, which is set to focus on the Invictus Games more specifically), a few details have emerged.

For instance, Page Six previously reported that the show will be an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries (that doesn't sound like it's about the Invictus Games to me...). It's also likely that little Archie and Lili will be featured in the series, apparently.

But as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for their family visit to the U.K. on the occasion of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, rest assured that they won't be filming any BTS footage of Her Maj and co. during the four-day celebrations.

That's because the "Sandringham agreement" they signed in 2020 as they quit their roles as senior royals includes a clause prohibiting them from filming in any royal residences, according to Page Six. They also likely wouldn't want to stand out in that way, sources tell the outlet.

"I highly doubt they would even think about that. It would be such a bad look," a royal source said.

"Even if they could sneak a camera in, they wouldn’t be able to use any of the footage. I guess they could do home video on their phones, but I honestly don’t think they would."

Since the Sussexes are staying in Windsor, they will be in close proximity to the Queen, allowing them to bring their children along to visit their great-grandmother—Lili for the first time in her life, and Archie for the first time since 2020. "They won’t be introducing Lili to the Queen in public, that’s for sure," another royal insider told Page Six.

A source close to the Sussexes chimed in, "Believe me, they’d be fine having NO public moments during the Jubilee." While they won't be on the balcony for Trooping the Colour alongside the Queen, they will attend Friday's Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Meanwhile, one of the royal sources said this visit will serve to "remind the world they’re part of the show."