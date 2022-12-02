Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Officially Kardashians" With Netflix Docuseries, Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries really is going ahead.

The release date was set for Dec. 8, and a first-look trailer dropped yesterday, Dec. 1.

Per Netflix (opens in new tab), the series is set to explore "the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the Royal Family."

One royal expert is surprised and somewhat shocked that this show is actually happening (as am I, as am I).

"I can’t believe they’re putting this type of content out there," Kinsey Schofield told Express. "Once you open yourself up like this… there is no going back. Perception changes of you. You now seem more attainable. You are officially a Kardashian."

Much has been made of the timing for the trailer drop, which fell right in the middle of Prince William and Princess Kate's highly anticipated trip to Boston. This is no coincidence, Schofield says.

"I do think that Netflix was looking to use the hype from William and Catherine’s visit to steal some headlines, which is unfortunate because the Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t been here in almost a decade and Earthshot is something to be genuinely proud of," she said.

"I’m sad that Harry is stoking the flames instead of allowing his brother his moment. He continues to seem very bitter."

As for the consequences of putting out this documentary, Schofield has some pretty grim predictions. "The Firm can take it but royal watchers are already very unhappy that this is being released so close to the death of the Queen," she claimed. "I think the public might turn on them."

Further commenting on the trailer's inclusion of a photo of Kate and William looking a little rattled while staring at the camera, Schofield said, "Kate’s family would never take footage of Meghan and include her on a television show streamed for millions without her permission. It’s vulgar."

You can watch the trailer in full below.