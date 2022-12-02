Prince Harry Should Have "Ripped Up" His Netflix Contract to Reconcile With King Charles, Royal Expert Says

Relations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles don't seem to be getting any better, and sadly it looks like Harry and Meghan Markle's various media projects will do nothing to help build bridges.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' Netflix docuseries will be released on Dec. 8, with a first-look trailer dropping unexpectedly yesterday, Dec. 1. For one royal expert, this series should never have happened if Harry wanted to make up with his dad.

"Charles has already offered an olive branch to Harry by mentioning him in his first-ever address to the nation when he became King," royal author Phil Dampier told The U.S. Sun.

"I’m sure he’s also offered olive branches privately and I’m sure he’s been invited to Sandringham for the festive season.

"He’s clearly not going to come home for Christmas and I’m sure Charles will be very upset by that and the fact that his olive branches have been rejected."

It was pretty much clear from the off that the Sussexes would not be in attendance at Sandringham this year.

Royal expert Angela Levin previously commented, "The Queen’s death means that there won’t be as much pressure to have all of the family together, which is good, because it seems Harry and Meghan won’t be present. The family will want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death, and I think the Sussexes’ presence would most certainly dampen that."

But for Dampier, it sounds more like it was the Sussexes' decision not to join, rather than the rest of the Royal Family's.

Of course, this seems like a difficult situation for everyone involved: When the Sussexes returned for the Queen's funeral, things seemed frosty between them and the other royals, so it's understandable they may not want to spend the holiday season with their British relatives until things have calmed down a bit.

Anyway, Dampier continues, "It would have been extremely difficult for Harry to rip up his Netflix contract and lose millions of dollars but that’s what he should have done to mend the relationship with his dad."

Let's see what happens!