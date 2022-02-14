Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Demonstrate Their "Strong Bond" While Watching the Super Bowl: Body Language Expert
The cousins are firm friends.
Fitting right in.
Prince Harry may have left his motherland behind, but he is throwing himself into his new home country's customs with gusto.
The Duke of Sussex and his cousin Princess Eugenie were spotted in the stands at the Super Bowl together, and they looked like they were having a fantastic time. This, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, was a welcome break from some more stressful times the prince has been experiencing in recent years.
"Until relatively recently, Harry has exhibited lots of signs of anxiety and stress," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Casino.
"Previously, we’ve seen Harry looking red and blotchy in the face and across his cheeks, which is a physiological shift of emotion and is a visible sign of flight or flight syndrome. It affects our emotional state dramatically; however, since being in Los Angeles, Harry has shown moments of sheer joy and genuine happiness when stepping out with Meghan."
Watching the big game with his cousin brought him the same happiness, apparently. "At the Super Bowl, we saw more of this side to Harry," Stanton continues. "He was displaying sheer joy at being present for the famous final and a keen sportsman himself, it’s no surprise he was visibly seen to be enjoying himself."
For the expert, the duke's expressions betray his joy—despite the face covering. "While his face is covered by a mask, you can tell it is still engaged and there were moments he showed genuine emotion while sat alongside his cousin Eugenie," Stanton adds. "There’s no denying there’s a strong bond between the two royals. They have always been close and this familiarity is evident in how both Harry and Eugenie seem completely at ease around each other."
Stanton believes that California living is a natural fit for the London-born royal. "Since Harry has headed Stateside, I feel he has learned to embrace the LA lifestyle and he appears so much more relaxed," Stanton says.
"For instance, at the game, we saw Harry ditching formal dress for jeans and trainers. He’s sitting back in his chair and has one foot resting up on the wall in front of him with his legs positioned fairly apart—this softer and more relaxed posture shows he is more than happy to be sat back in the crowd and soaking up the spectacle that is the Super Bowl in the same manner as everyone else.
"Not only does it provide a moment of escapism, it gives Harry the opportunity to just be himself. Although I’m sure there’s a part of Harry that still misses the UK, it seems to me that he has now found a new level of peace." And that's really all anyone can hope for.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Did Some Real Mom-and-Dad Dancing During the Super Bowl
I just hope their kids weren't watching.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Once Told Diana to Leave the U.K.
A “tearful” Diana told a pack of photographers this during the last summer of her life.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry’s Forthcoming Book Will ‘Shake the Monarchy to the Core,’ Friend Says
“If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kate Middleton Tells Kids They Don't Have to Face Their Worries Alone in Upcoming TV Appearance
Her 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' will air on Feb. 13.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Praised Princess Diana's Work Towards Destigmatizing HIV
He spoke to Tackle HIV founder Gareth Thomas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mike Tindall Couldn't Make Fun of Kate Middleton's Rugby Skills Because She Was Too Good at It
Awkward for him!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate Middleton Reinvented Her Style Ahead of Prince William Engagement Announcement
The evolution is stark.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Nailed the Business Casual Look in a Checked Blazer for Her Latest Engagement
She wore Catherine Walker again.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Promised Kate Middleton She Wouldn't Have to Give Up on Her Family to Marry Him
Seems like the bare minimum, but it's a big deal in the Royal Family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is the Queen of Children's TV Now
She's reading kiddos a bedtime story!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Queen Elizabeth II Changed the Monarchy—and Protected It For Future Generations
On the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, we spoke to experts about her 70-year reign—and what comes next.
By Iris Goldsztajn