Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Oprah at Home, Sparking Second Interview Rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Oprah Winfrey's home in their new hometown of Montecito over the weekend, and the rumor mill is—predictably—having a field day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted making the five-minute drive to the media mogul's $100 million (!!!) mansion on Saturday afternoon.

In paparazzi pictures published by the Daily Mail, the duke can be seen at the wheel of a black Range Rover, next to a woman who appears to be actress Janina Gavankar (a close friend of Markle's). He is wearing a baseball cap and dark sunglasses and staring sternly at the photographer, while his wife sits in the backseat. A second black Range Rover trails behind them, presumably carrying the couple's private security detail.

The Sussexes reportedly spent an hour chatting with Winfrey in her home, prompting a theory that they may be planning a second interview with the TV host after their bombshell broadcast in March 2021.

Personally (and yes, I know nobody asked me), it seems to me that if you were in fact planning what would be one of the most disruptive television events of the decade, you would meet at—say—the CBS headquarters, rather than at the interviewer's private home. But what do I know?

Additionally, it seems important to note that the Sussexes are at least tangentially friendly with Winfrey, who notably attended their 2018 wedding in Windsor. Given that they live five minutes away from her, it wouldn't be completely ridiculous to assume they went over for a cup of coffee and a friendly chat.

I'm not saying it's not possible that they may be planning a second interview (after all, it's not the first time that this theory has been put forth); I just think we should weigh up all the facts before we jump to any hasty conclusions.

The California-based duke and duchess gave Winfrey an exclusive tell-all interview last year, in which they revealed a number of shocking details, such as the discussion from a Royal Family member of what color Archie would be when he was born, and the fact that Markle suffered from suicidality while she was a working royal.