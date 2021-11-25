Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could "Push Royals to Breaking Point" With a Second Oprah Interview

It feels like the whole world watched with bated breath as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was aired on television back in March, revealing much more than anyone had anticipated.

Now, according to one royal biographer, it's possible that the Sussexes may be planning a second interview with the TV personality—though this is only a rumor at this time.

"Harry and Meghan have caused chaos and I suspect there’s no stopping them," Duncan Larcombe told Closer. "I can totally see more of these high-profile, Hollywood-style interviews with A-list TV hosts happening." (Markle recently appeared on the Ellen Show.)

"Especially if there’s lots of money being offered for it," Larcombe continued. "Harry will need a promotion for his memoir, due to be released next autumn, too. Another Oprah interview, if it’s anything like the last, would surely push the royals to breaking point."

Larcombe explained that Prince Harry's royal exit back in 2020 surely hurt his relationship with the Queen, though they are likely still close.

"The Queen and Harry have always had a special relationship," he said. "At royal events, we’ve seen them exchange smiles and knowing glances. Although they’re obviously not as close as they were, given the drama Harry and Meghan have caused. No doubt Harry’s memoir will criticise the royals again. And that will hurt the Queen.

"But any homesickness or longing to see someone is heightened when someone’s ill. So I expect, with these recent reports, it’s dawning on Harry that he may not have long left to see his grandmother. As heartbreaking as it is, maybe if the Queen does become ill it would be a major wake-up call for him."

The Queen has canceled a series of events amid health concerns, but will still be hosting the annual royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. The Sussexes will not be attending.