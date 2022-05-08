Prince Harry and Meghan Might Be Planning Another Sitdown Interview with Oprah Winfrey

Tina Brown’s newest book, The Palace Papers , has apparently touched such a nerve with the Sussexes that they are looking to do a second sitdown interview, OK! reports.

“These latest claims have really gotten under Meghan’s skin,” reports from Heat, per OK!, claim. “She’s told her team that something needs to be done. She’s so sick of the negative headlines and she’s desperate to come out fighting with some major damage control. Meghan feels as though doing another chat with Oprah is the best way to change the narrative and counter all the negative claims she’s read about herself recently.”

Specific claims the source pointed to from The Palace Papers that Meghan wanted to refute include Brown’s writing that when Prince Harry and Meghan visited Australia and the South Pacific in 2018, Meghan “apparently hated every second of it,” Brown writes. “She found the itinerary of engagements ‘pointless,’ a former Palace employee told me. She didn’t understand why things were set up in that way. Instead of being excited when thousands of people showed up at the [Sydney] Opera House, it was very much like, ‘What’s the purpose? I don’t understand this,’ the ex-staffer said.”

Brown continued “The ‘this’ being the representational role of the British monarchy and its traditional agenda, rather than the focus on causes she wanted to spotlight. Such engagements are old school, yes, but create classic royal ties that bind.”

Brown said that once Harry met Meghan, it motivated Harry—who had always wanted to leave the Firm—to get out once and for all.

“Meghan certainly saw the deals that were there to be made because they were royals,” Brown said. “It’s as though she couldn’t resist everything that was on offer on the celebrity buffet. I actually think there is a Harry-shaped hole in the royal family now. And Harry was beloved, actually, by the British people. And people adored Meghan when she came into the mix. So it was actually very, very sad for everybody that it went so wrong.”

Can we expect a dissection of Brown’s new book in Harry, Meghan, and Oprah, part deux? We’ll have to wait and see, but the source told Heat that “she’s [Meghan] been in contact with Oprah’s people already.”