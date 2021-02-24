Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie grew even closer while both were pregnant at the same time, royal insiders say.

The cousins-in-law already shared a close bond, mirroring the relationship between Prince Harry and Eugenie.

"What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route," an insider explained.

Here's an extremely cute royal insight: Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie, already close friends/cousins-in-law, strengthened their bond while both were pregnant at the same time, and remained in contact throughout their pregnancies, a royal insider told People.

Because the media loves to find fault with the Duchess of Sussex, unfounded reports immediately to circulate that the Sussexes' pregnancy announcement, which followed the arrival of Eugenie's first child, sat poorly with the latter. But that couldn't be further from the truth, the royal source said.

"These times tend to bring families together," the insider explained. "What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route."

"They would have known about each other's due dates," another family friend told People.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9. Meghan and Prince Harry have yet to announce the due date of their second child, but early reports suggest it's sometime in late spring. Which means the newest royals will grow up very close in age, boding very well for a close second cousin friendship!

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Meghan and Harry's impending arrival will complete the family of their dreams, a friend of the couple's told People recently. "They are absolutely over the moon," the friend said. "They've always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

