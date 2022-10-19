Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Helped Build a Playground in Uvalde to "Provide a Sense of Hope"

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have helped build a playground for the residents of Uvalde, Texas, to provide hope and community six months after the senseless Robb Elementary School shooting.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the town in the days following the tragic killing of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. She lay flowers at a makeshift memorial and donated food to help a blood drive.

In the following weeks, the duchess called the family of one of the victims, Irma Garcia, to check in on how they were doing after their terrible loss.

But the Sussexes wanted to do more, and joined forces via their Archewell Foundation with Uvalde and the charity KABOOM!, which aims to build playspaces for underserved communities.

(Image credit: Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty)

"The City of Uvalde, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, and @KABOOM (a nonprofit with the mission to end playspace inequity) have built a new playground for children and families 'to provide a sense of hope' to the community following May’s Robb Elementary School tragedy," royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted, alongside members of the community posing in the brand new playground.

Scobie added, "The DeLeon Park project was created to foster a sense of togetherness and healing and honour lives lost. Says Archewell director James Holt, 'Our hope is that this special project can help the community heal, and be home to imagination, games and play for many years to come.'"

Fans flocked to Scobie's mentions to praise the generous gesture.

Uvalde community member Mayra Vasquez said as part of a press release, "It warms my heart to see everyone unify to bring hope and positive change for our community and children by helping to build this special playground. I'm excited to see many families come together to work out, have family gatherings, and allow our kids to release energy and have fun at the end of the day."

The Sussexes' Archewell Foundation works on a number of causes close to their hearts, including curbing misinformation, fostering a safer internet, and promoting vaccine equality, among other charitable initiatives.