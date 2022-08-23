Prince Harry May Well Come Back to the U.K. "In a New Role" When Charles Is King, His Former Protection Officer Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established themselves in Southern California in March 2020 with their son Archie, and welcomed their daughter Lilibet on that side of the Atlantic.
But for former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe, Montecito isn't the setting of the Sussexes' happily ever after.
"I just cannot see them forevermore living in California," Wharfe said on the Mirror's Pod Save The Queen podcast (via OK!).
"It's clear to me that Harry is not quite a fish out of sea—I mean he is getting involved in charitable work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies but quite where they'll end up we don't know."
The Duke of Sussex notably has a wave-making memoir set for release this year, and he and the duchess have been working on several projects with Netflix, one of them unfortunately recently fell through due to the streaming platform's budget cuts.
"I just think his involvement with his military charities—quite how he runs that on the other side of the Atlantic, I don't know," Wharfe continued.
Harry is set to visit Europe next month to attend a preview event for the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf and the Wellchild Awards in the U.K. Wharfe is right that his various projects take him to far-off destinations from his home base, like his recent trip to Mozambique, but whether or not this is justification enough for him to move back to England is another question.
"I just have this feeling that he could well be back in a new role, with or without Meghan—I honestly don't know," Wharfe hypothesized.
"I do think he will be back in some form as part of his father's plan for trimming down the monarchy, because within the next decade that is going to happen."
So we'll just have to wait and see whether Prince Harry returns to royal life under King Charles.
As for Wharfe—who protected Princes William and Harry from 1986 to 1988 before working for Princess Diana—he regularly reveals his opinions on the Royal Family. He correctly predicted that Harry would return for the Jubilee, and suggested that Diana would have resolved arguments between the brothers.
He also revealed what Diana said to William on his first day of school, and recalled a confrontation between Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
