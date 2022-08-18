Prince Harry Was Spotted in Africa After The Sussexes' European Tour Announcement

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It looks like Prince Harry is in Africa right now.
Just days after he and Meghan Markle announced their impending trip to the U.K. and Germany in September, the Duke of Sussex was pictured in Mozambique.
Twitter user Eric Morier-Genoud posted a photo featuring the royal and captioned, "Prince Harry is in Vilankulos," which is a coastal town in the country.
In the photo, the duke poses in a gray polo shirt, navy cargo shorts and gray sneakers. He is also wearing a hat featuring the logo for African Parks, a South Africa-based NGO for which he serves as network president. Prince Harry has been involved with the charity since 2016 and has been in his role as president since 2017, helping to protect national parks and wildlife on the continent.
It's unclear why the royal has traveled to Africa this time around, but freelance writer and royal watcher R.S. Locke has advanced some theories.
Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "Prince Harry wearing his trusty @AfricanParks hat. Perhaps getting in a bit of travel to Mozambique before he and Meghan venture to the UK next month?"
Alongside some paparazzi shots of the duke seeing the sights, Locke wrote, "According to local reports, Harry visited tourist attractions in the Vilankulo region. Scouting for Travalyst and African Parks?"
A royal fan commented, "Likely doing some conservation work as President of African Parks," to which Locke replied, "That was my guess as well. With the pandemic, it’s been awhile since we’ve heard about a trip to Africa and the summer is when he used to spend a lot of time with his patronages there."
Someone else wrote, "H&M are the only VIPs I do this for: stop what I'm doing to research a new thing re them. So... Vilankulos is on the east coast & a short plane hop to the archipelago Bazaruto, which contains a National Park that is the 1rst marine park managed by AP."
Read: Prince Harry being in Africa for conservation work is a likely theory.
The royal has long been making visits to the continent. He first visited with his father Prince Charles at age 13, and has returned many times since.
During his recent speech at the United Nations on the occasion of Nelson Mandela Day, he said, "Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline... It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife" (via Hello!).
The late Princess Diana also visited Africa many times, during her marriage to Prince Charles and after it. As for Harry, he and his now-wife traveled to Africa together in the early days of their romance, which cemented their future.
Oh, and if you didn't quite catch that Travalyst reference, it's a non-profit he launched to promote more planet-friendly travel. So there you have it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Secret to Having “It All”? A Society That Actually Supports Women
When asked how I “have it all,” I often cite my own hard work. But the truth is I had access to certain rights and privileges that are now under more attack than ever.
By Jo Piazza
-
Worth It: Byredo’s Flavoured Lip Balm
The Bergamotte de Bahia is my personal favorite.
By Samantha Holender
-
'The Sandman' Season 2: Everything We Know
The Netflix hit's creators have plans for a Sandman universe (and have already shot scenes for Season 5!).
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Sussexes Have "No Plans" to See The Cambridges in the U.K., Which Seems "Odd" to One Royal Expert
I hope they change their mind.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Are Teaming Up for Charity
Tennis and a good cause!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports
It's the last leg of their family summer vacation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In
Their returns to the U.K. are always fraught these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram
Her caption is amazing, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Return to the U.K. in September for the First Time Since the Queen's Jubilee
They're visiting charities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor
It will definitely be a change.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Could Stop Being Working Royals Under King Charles, A Royal Expert Has Claimed
There's a "question mark" there.
By Iris Goldsztajn