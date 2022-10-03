Prince Harry Was "Showing Anger" During the Queen's Funeral, Royal Expert Says

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth was the first time in a long time that Prince Harry (and his wife Meghan Markle) had been included in an official royal event, but that doesn't mean he felt welcome and happy about it, according to one royal expert.

"If you look at all the pictures that were published during the funeral, yes, it was a very solemn occasion and solemnity was the order of the day," commentator Dickie Arbiter said on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat (via Express).

"But Harry wasn't only showing solemnity, he was showing anger.

"That was his body language."

While Harry was included in the ceremony, he wasn't allowed to wear military uniform for most of it, and was excluded from an official portrait which was taken during mourning and released this past weekend.

And sure, he and his older brother William interacted much more than they have in recent years while mourning their grandmother, but that doesn't mean their relationship is anywhere near patched up.

For royal expert Duncan Larcombe, also speaking on the TV program, William needs to own his share of responsibility in the brotherly dispute.

"He has just become the Prince of Wales, he is going to be our King. It doesn’t look good for him if he can’t sort out the issues with his brother," Larcombe said.

"He wants a leadership role. William wants to wear the medals and the stuff on his shoulders—be a leader.

"The Royal Family is being likened to the Kardashians in the way that Harry and Meghan are behaving. They’re being followed around by Netflix, they’re selling out all their royal brand to the highest bidder.

"That doesn’t mean it’s William’s fault, but for goodness' sake, William, the onus is not on Harry."

This is an interesting argument, and a position that's not shared by many royal commentators: that Harry doesn't technically owe the royals his silence (it's true, he doesn't—it mostly comes down to what he's comfortable with at this point), while William has duties which he can't shirk as the heir apparent to the throne.

Many of his future subjects want him to reconcile with the brother he was once so close to, so it would certainly be a smart move to start repairing that relationship. TBD!

