The Cambridges Were Skiing While the Sussexes Visited the U.K., Reportedly

On their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped off in the U.K. to say a quick "hey hey hey" to the Queen. While the Duke of Sussex had been back to his home country since moving to the U.S. in 2020, the duchess had not.

The Sussexes didn't stay in England long—and while you might have expected them to also drop in on Prince William and Kate Middleton, there was actually a logistical reason why they couldn't. Apparently, the Cambridges were off on a ski trip with their children in Courchevel, French Alps, during the Sussexes' visit.

Hello! reports that the royal couple were pictured watching Prince George learn to ski in the resort, amid several reports that they had been enjoying a mountain break.

It's unclear exactly what the relationship between Princes William and Harry and their wives looks like at the moment, but it's fair to say it's not the best it's ever been right now.

Apparently, when the Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral, the Duchess of Cambridge had to almost engineer a conversation between the brothers, as royal expert Angela Levin previously told Marie Claire.

According to another report, Prince William didn't want to attend the unveiling of their mother's statue with Prince Harry, because he was completely "furious" about the Sussexes' Oprah interview.

Despite the clear discomfort, the two princes did end up attending the event together after all, although how much that did to fix their relationship is up for debate.